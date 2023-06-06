United Bank of Union is holding a series of events on the east side of town.
“As an outreach to talk to more customers on the east side of town, we want to have some fun events to get (people) out and talk to them,” Ashley Mercer, United Bank of Union marketing and event coordinator, told members of the Union Board of Aldermen at their May 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee. “So I’m here to request access to a few properties the city owns, just to set up our tent or have some things that we’re handing out for free to those specific community members.”
After its first event was scheduled for May 20 at College Hills Park in the College Meadows Subdivision, the next event is scheduled for June 4 in a cul-de-sac on Yesterday Way in the Strawberry Fields subdivision, north of Highway 50. The St. Louis Bubble Van will be there and ice cream will be handed out.
“What we would like permission to do is to set up in the cul-de-sac, and it would be partially blocked,” Mercer said. “We have reached out to those actual driveways (owners) to ask permission.”
The bank’s July 9 event in the St. Andrews Place subdivision is the one that drew the most pushback when brought before the committee. The event scheduled for between 3 and 5 p.m. was moved to Pinehurst Lane on the advice of city officials, after the bank was advised against its original plan to block part of Oakmont Lane.
Closing streets is different than allowing use of a park, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “We close streets for parades and things of that nature,” he said. “This is a little different, since this is a for-profit entity. We would at least request the streets be closed off, so we don’t create that conflict of vehicles.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke suggested moving the event to an inner street, which Mercer agreed to.
“You know a resident could come through on this block and then have to go around,” he said.
Police Chief Andrew Parker added that he would have concerns with emergency vehicles getting through on Oakmont Lane.
“There’s a lot of traffic on that street there that comes in and out, making that left,” he said.
Zimmermann suggested moving the event to Pinehurst Lane.
“There’s really no driveways coming in,” he said. “Most of the driveways come out to Oakmont.”
“I’m definitely open to moving it to that location, nothing has been advertised for this,” Mercer replied.
The July 9 event will also include the Bubble Van, along with free ice cream.
The final event is planned for July 23 on the ridge of the lake on St. Andrews Drive, just north of Denmark Road. It will feature hot dogs, water and ice cream. Attendees can park at the Mercy Clinic across St. Andrews Drive.
“We’re looking to do something on that ridge of that lake, and that would include setting up, handing our hot dogs, ice cream, kind of the same thing we’re ding in College Meadows,” she said. “We’re just targeting a bunch of the little neighborhoods around there. ... It’s just a way that we’re getting out to the communities, talking with them, interacting with them.”
Schmuke added that he does not see a problem with the other United Bank of Union events.
The committee recommended approving the request, with the provision that the St. Andrews event be moved to Pinehurst Lane and that the bank have the appropriate insurance.