United Bank of Union's Tommy Torch at St. Patrick's Day Parade
Tommy Torch, the mascot of the United Bank of Union's Dragon Savers Club, waves to his fans and supporters while riding in the back of a Jeep during the inaugural Union St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

United Bank of Union is holding a series of events on the east side of town.

“As an outreach to talk to more customers on the east side of town, we want to have some fun events to get (people) out and talk to them,” Ashley Mercer, United Bank of Union marketing and event coordinator, told members of the Union Board of Aldermen at their May 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee. “So I’m here to request access to a few properties the city owns, just to set up our tent or have some things that we’re handing out for free to those specific community members.”

