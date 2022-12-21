A bill filed by a new southeastern Franklin County state representative could save a local library district millions.

Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, who will take over the District 119 seat being vacated by Rep. Nate Tate on Jan. 4, prefiled House Bill 437 on Thursday. If approved, it will allow the board of state’s six consolidated multicounty library districts, including Scenic Regional Library, to change the dates of their fiscal year. They are now required by an early 1970s law to have a fiscal year of July 1 to June 30.