Visitors stopped at the Peers Store on the Katy Trail near Marthasville Sunday, Oct. 4, some hopping off of a bike and some climbing out of a car, but, if they came between noon and 3 p.m., they all got a special treat — a bald eagle sighting.
Taryn Leach, a naturalist at the World Bird Sanctuary, visited Peers store with Patriot, a 27-year-old female bald eagle. As people milled about, Leach answered questions about Patriot, bald eagles and the World Bird Sanctuary, which is based in Valley Park.
The event was hosted by Magnificent Missouri.
Patriot is one of 15 eagles at the World Bird Sanctuary, according to the sanctuary’s website. She was rescued as a baby after falling out of a tree and contracting pneumonia, according to Leach.
At 27 years old, Patriot is middle-aged. In the wild, eagles can live 35-40 years, and the life expectancy increases to about 50 years old under human care, Leach said.
Eagle eggs are about the size of a duck egg, she said, and in 12 weeks the bird is full grown. Patriot, as a female, is larger than her male counterparts, weighing 12 pounds to a male’s 9 pounds. However, Leach said birds of the same species, in general, are smaller the closer to the equator they live.
As part of her educational demonstration, Leach brought a 2-liter bottle filled with rocks that was approximately the same weight as a male bald eagle.
While breeding season varies by latitude, for those interested in watching Eagle Cams, bald eagles will begin adding to their nests in January and February with eggs being laid in March and April before being incubated for 34 to 40 days, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
For more information about the World Bird Sanctuary and upcoming events, visit worldbirdsanctuary.org.