Balanced Solutions Healthcare, at 605 N. Commercial, began offering physical therapy services earlier this month.
This marks the return of physical therapy in St. Clair, said Karen Favello, the business’s licensed physical therapist assistant. Local service was temporarily unavailable after the town’s longtime physical therapist, Laurie Aubuchon at Advanced Physical Therapy & Fitness LLC, retired Jan. 1, and the nearby assisted living facility stopped providing outpatient physical therapy services because of the pandemic.
“There was a gap to fill,” said Dr. Bart Coleman, Balanced Solutions Healthcare clinic director.
Balanced Solutions hired Favello and Jennifer Noelker, a registered physical therapist, and began offering physical therapy to people of all ages Feb. 18. The company also provides chiropractic, acupuncture and nutrition services.
According to the company’s website, it will focus on pre- and post-surgical care, athletic or work injuries, post-trauma rehabilitation, and foot, ankle and spinal rehabilitation. The facility also features a gym. “A lot of people continue to do therapy afterward with equipment they’re familiar with, so we can offer them an ongoing wellness program,” Coleman said.
Most visits are covered by insurance, he said. The company accepts Medicare, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Aetna.
The clinic will offer physical therapy 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Potential patients can call the clinic at (636) 629-2414.