Given the difficulty the county has had attracting employees, one Franklin County official has suggested the county consider putting jail inmates to work.
The county’s website recently posted positions including human resources administrator, health clerk, sheriff’s deputy and building inspector. Also advertised are “multiple positions” in the highway department, as well as a temporary highway flagperson/laborer position.
The last job caught the attention of County Clerk Tim Baker.
Work release with inmates could help fill jobs that “nobody wants,” Bakersaid.
“Hell, they might even have a full-time job whenever they’re done,” he said. “We, obviously, have an overflowing population of people, so why not put them to good work?”
While it would ultimately be the decision of the sheriff and county commission, Baker suggested using inmates on work release to work on road crews.
“I’m not talking picking up trash, I’m actually talking about being productive members of the system,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t want them going to houses, but they can stand on a road with a sign to ‘stop’ and ‘start.’ ”
Brinker said that would be a question for Sheriff Steve Pelton, who was not at the meeting.
Pelton said Thursday that most of the inmates in the county jail have probation or parole violations or are charged with felonies. “Heck, we’ve got murder suspects here,” he said. “It wouldn’t be safe taking them out on the highway.”
County Counselor Mark Piontek questioned the idea.
“Do you really want some knucklehead who was too dumb to figure out how to stay out of criminal trouble, deciding who gets to go (in traffic)?” he asked Baker.
While it is not appropriate for every inmate, Baker said he previously worked with employees on work release with his old business, Baker’s Ice Co. “I had one (person) that had an ankle bracelet on that worked for us,” he said. “They did stupid stuff, and they ended up in jail waiting for their court date. And they were still productive members of society.”
Baker said his company would pick up inmates at 7:30 a.m., then return them by 5 p.m. “They were our responsibility while we were out,” he said. “We never had a problem with that, but I can’t speak for the county.”
Baker said Thursday that people awaiting trial on major and violent crimes should not be allowed to work near the public. “Obviously, you don’t want a murderer, a rapist or a child molester out on the roads, but if somebody’s in there pending a trial for something minor, that they can potentially be a workforcer, it’s an opportunity, in my opinion, to have a work force that’s potentially untapped.”
Baker estimates his company, which he sold 10 years ago, had around a dozen inmates work with them over 48 years. He added that he did not know the full situation before the elected officials’ meeting.
“In my opinion, those elected officials’ meetings that we have are not only just to report, but to throw ideas out and see what happens,” he said.