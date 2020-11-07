These days Tiar and Julie Bahtiar, of Fulton, are filling more than sushi rolls — they are filling stomachs with their new restaurant, Hoshi Japanese Cuisine Express.
The dine-in/carryout restaurant took around 15 orders in its first 10 minutes of its opening day Thursday at 11 a.m., and a steady stream of customers continued for most of the day.
Its home is 1405 Jefferson St., the former location of Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ. Hoshi is renting the building from the owner of Aldo’s Pizza, Cataldo Alu “Aldo,” according to Julie Bahtiar. She said the building was in great shape, which kept startup costs low. The only major expenses were a fresh coat of paint and a new grill.
The Washington location is owned by the Bahtiars and Marthen Bone.
The menu includes rolls, hibachi plates, noodles and appetizers, and the meal prices range from $4.50 for a California roll to $13 for steak, chicken and shrimp noodles.
The restaurant is the third currently operating location of Hoshi, and the only one not on wheels.
After trying to start the first location in Harrison, Ark., the couple relocated to Fulton, a perfect “big small town,” and opened Hoshi on Wheels in August 2019. They then added a Troy location, which will celebrate its first anniversary in February. Their current supplier is a company in Dallas, but they are looking for a local group to work with.
Their plan was to also bring a truck to Washington, but when they found the home recently vacated by Hazel’s, they couldn’t pass it up.
“It had everything we needed inside, so instead of doing the food truck, we just did a little express,” Bahtiar said. “It’s like a food truck, just not in a truck.”
Bahtiar said one of the biggest challenges to opening was finding kitchen staff who were trained in hibachi and sushi preparation, a skill “not just anyone can do” in the restaurant industry. Tiar Bahtiar spent four years in culinary school where he learned how to do sushi, and the Bahtiars have years of experience in the industry. They recruited staff members from across the state, many who had been laid off when COVID-19 forced restaurants to close or transition to carryout only. Hoshi is still planning to hire a cashier from Washington.
While COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the restaurant industry — an expected loss of more than $240 billion in the U.S. in 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association — Julie Bahtiar said they were blessed to be operating food trucks.
Julie Bahtiar said the couple was pleased by their restaurant’s successful opening day.
“It’s the food we both enjoy eating,” she said. “We worked in restaurants like this for many years. Japanese cuisine is our thing.”