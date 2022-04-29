It looks like most Union residents will remain a fowl of the law if they try to keep chickens or other backyard poultry.
Aldermen recently asked city staff to look into the issue.
“We have a lot of people questioning whether or not they can have chickens,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the April 18 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting. “And the short answer is no, unless you’re in a non-urban zone.”
Non-urban zoning is reserved for areas where residents can farm within city limits, Zimmermann said. “There are very few areas zoned NU in our city limits, but there are some,” he said.
The keeping of fowl is defined as a nuisance in Union, Zimmermann said.
The rules only apply to fowl kept by a person, not geese or ducks that spend time around lakes in Union parks, he said.
None of the aldermen attending the meeting expressed an interest in changing the rules on backyard fowl. A recent outbreak of avian flu is unlikely to increase interest.
“There are a lot of chicken farmers having to euthanize their stock,” Zimmermann said.
Union’s rules differ from other places in Franklin County.
According to Washington ordinance, residents may have fowl in their backyard, but the birds’ habitat must be kept in “clean and wholesome condition so that no offensive smell shall be allowed to escape therefrom” to avoid being considered a nuisance.
According to the website The Easy Chicken, unincorporated Franklin County allows chickens with no limit. Sullivan also allows chickens if they are “kept clean and on the owner’s property,” while St. Clair does not allow backyard fowl in the city limits.
Pacific, like Union, allows chickens only in non-urban districts.
The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County both allow up to eight chickens per household, though St. Louis County requires them to be kept only as pets in a screened-in area.
Keeping backyard chickens is promoted as sustainable family fun, with one chicken able to recycle up to seven pounds of food waste per month, by turning it into “natural fertilizer and healthy eggs,” according to The Easy Chicken.