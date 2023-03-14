In the wake of the shootings Sunday of two Hermann Police officers, The BackStoppers Inc., a St. Louis-based nonprofit that assists the families of first responders killed in the line of duty, has pledged to provide assistance to the families of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup.
“This is a devastating loss,” said BackStoppers Executive Director Ron Battelle.
“My heart is with the families and loved ones of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup. It is my greatest prayer that Officer Sullentrup makes a full recovery. We will never forget the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of Detective Sgt. Griffith, and we vow to help and honor his legacy. The Hermann Missouri Police Department and community is in the forefront of my prayers.”
The BackStoppers organization provides roughly $2.5 million in assistance annually and has supported more than 180 families since 1959.
“The BackStoppers’ assistance is immediate and ongoing,” according to the group’s website. “Upon the death of a police officer, firefighter, publicly-funded paramedic or EMT, his or her family receives a check for $10,000 from The BackStoppers with assurance of further help.”
Griffith was killed in Sunday’s shooting incident, while Sullentrup remains in “critical but stable condition.” In addition to assisting Griffith’s family, BackStoppers has specifically pledged to assist Sullentrup’s family.
“We are providing $10,000 in assistance to the family of Hermann Missouri Police Department Officer Adam Sullentrup who was shot and severely injured in the line of duty on March 12, 2023,” the organization said in its announcement of assistance to the two families.
Besides the BackStoppers’ assistance, a GoFundMe page has also been set up with a goal of raising another $10,000 to assist Griffith’s family. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3jxty73d. As of early Tuesday afternoon, $905 from 21 donors had been pledged.