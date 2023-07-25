The Franklin County Back to School Fair, set for Saturday, looks to help children and families prepare for the coming school year.
From 8 to 11 a.m., families who registered with the Franklin County Back to School Fair can stop by Union High School, 1217 W Main St., in Union, where children can pick out free school supplies. Those who were not able to meet the registration deadline can attend from 11 a.m. to noon.
For the last couple of years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair was held as a drive-thru line, but this year, it will be held indoors once again.
Franklin County Back to School Fair Secretary Theresa Wolf said 900 children were registered, and the organizers expect roughly 100 more to come the day of the fair.
“We thoroughly enjoy being able to do this for the families of Franklin County,” Wolf said.
The children will be able to select their own backpack and school supplies, which will be divided according to age group. Wolf said they will have items ranging from notebooks to earbuds.
“We want them to feel like they are going to a store and picking out their own supplies,” she said.
In addition to traditional school supplies, children can pick out clothing, shoes and receive a free haircut at the event. The fair will also have vision testing, face painting, and a bounce house. Costumed superheroes will also appear at the fair, and over 20 vendors will hand out information about a variety of local services and resources available.
“My favorite thing is seeing the kids smile when they pick out their backpack,” Wolf said.
The Franklin County Back to School Fair is a non-profit organization that works to collect supplies all year round for the annual fair as well as hosting a trivia fundraiser in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.