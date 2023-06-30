A fundraiser for the families of Hermann Police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup will be held Saturday, July 1, at the Hermann Lumber parking lot, 603 Market St.
Griffith and Sullentrup were both shot in a March 12 incident in Hermann. Griffith died from his injuries, while Sullentrup survived but was severely injured and has been in the process of recovering.
