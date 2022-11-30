With its planned factory in the new Oldenburg Industrial Park in Washington, AZZ Incorporated, a Fort Worth, Texas-based metal coating company, plans to treat coiled sheets of aluminum for corrosion resistance. 

With construction starting in January or February next year, a 250,000 square-foot plant will increase AZZ’s industry-leading production, and bring 80 “skilled” jobs to the area in 2024, according to Vice President of Marketing and Communications and Investor Relations David Nark.