AZZ Precoat Metals, a manufacturer with 13 different locations across the United States, is coming to Washington, officials announced Friday morning.
“This is a big day for Washington,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington Community and Economic Development Director. “The scope of this project is impressive on its own and we are thrilled for the economic growth AZZ Precoat Metals’ commitment will bring to the region. This is the beginning of a great partnership.”
The company’s plant will be the first manufacturing facility in the 115-acre Oldenburg Industrial Park, which officially opened in October 2021. The 250,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to employ 80 people, is projected to be operational in 2025. The initial investment is expected to be $110 million, with an additional $25 million invested over the next 15 years.
The new location will enable AZZ Precoat Metals to meet demand for its metal coil coating and processing services while allowing for the innovation of new products, according to a press release announcing the expansion.
“We selected the Washington location due to the growing economic development occurring in the area,” said Kurt Russell, Chief Operating Officer of AZZ Precoat Metals. “Additionally, the close proximity to our existing operations ensures local engineering and operational resources will be available for a timely startup and ensures training and staffing assistance will be close by. We are very pleased to have secured a location with several logistical advantages, including rail service and Mississippi River barge access, and being ideally situated near several substrate providers and our customer base. I would like to thank both the City of Washington and the State of Missouri for providing a compelling incentive package. We are very excited to invest in and be a part of Washington’s future.”
According to the company’s website, AZZ Precoat Metals has locations in Houston, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; Columbia, South Carolina; Hawesville, Kentucky; Baltimore, Maryland; Kingsbury, Indiana; Portage, Indiana; Greenfield, Indiana; and two locations in Granite City, Illinois. The company, which was founded in 1961, also has a location in St. Louis and “engages in the advanced application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added services for steel and alumninum coil” for a variety of industries including construction, heating and cooling, transportation, and appliances. Companywide, AZZ Precoat Metals has 1,100 employees prior to the Washington expansion.
Upon the Washington plant’s completion, the company will operate a total of 14 facilities, including 16 coating lines and 19 value-added processing lines, to increase its industry-leading capacity. AZZ Precoat Metals has secured customer contracts to account for more than 75 percent of its new total capacity.
“AZZ Precoat Metals is another example of a great company continuing to grow in Missouri,” said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for our partners who helped secure this investment and another positive impact for the community and our state.”
For this expansion, AZZ Precoat Metals will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.
Through the city, the company is also receiving 65 percent tax abatements for real estate and 75 percent tax abatements for personal property. The tax abatements are expected to take effect in 2024 and to last 15 years. Officials from both the Washington School District and East Central College were briefed about the abatements and were in full support, according to city officials.
“The addition of the Washington coil coating facility with state-of-the-art equipment and technology will strengthen Precoat’s position to effectively serve the growing aluminum market,” said Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of AZZ Inc. “This project was contemplated in our strategic rationale for acquiring Precoat Metals earlier this year and is a key element of our growth roadmap for the coil coating segment. Aluminum coil coating is an important strategic initiative for AZZ, benefitting from secular sustainability tailwinds. We are dedicated to expanding our coatings capabilities, addressable markets, and customer base as we continue to transform AZZ into a focused coatings company.”