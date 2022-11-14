Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

AZZ Precoat Metals, a manufacturer with 13 different locations across the United States, is coming to Washington, officials announced Friday morning.

“This is a big day for Washington,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington Community and Economic Development Director. “The scope of this project is impressive on its own and we are thrilled for the economic growth AZZ Precoat Metals’ commitment will bring to the region. This is the beginning of a great partnership.”