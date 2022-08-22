Just as the sharp-edge of ax blade splits a tree stump, a proposal to redevelop the historic freight depot into an ax-throwing venue nearly evenly split members of the Washington City Council last Monday evening.
At the meeting, members voted 5-3 to spend $496,500 to renovate the freight depot to prepare it for the Axe Depot, a proposed entertainment venue that expects to open in early 2023. Voting in favor of the renovations was First Ward Councilman Al Behr, Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier. Voting in opposition were Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs, Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch and First Ward Councilman Duane Reed.
“Anyone I have talked to, and I received a few phone calls about this, but spending half a million dollars on a 100-year-old building when we don’t own the ground underneath is a problem for me,” Reed said prior to the vote. “I would rather have a roof on the main stage (at the fairgrounds), I would rather have airport hangars. I would rather have a lot of other things rather than spending this much money on this.”
According to city officials, the ground underneath the freight depot — a structure that dates back to 1865 — continues to be owned by Union Pacific. Earlier this month, city officials learned that bids to renovate the depot and to “shore up the western wall” of the depot all exceeded the original $350,000 cost estimate. The three bids were: Franklin County Construction, $496,000; Aspire Construction, $507,540; and SK Contractors, $507,540.
“We are talking about a lot of money and who knows what else they are going to find once they get started,” Reed said. He described the renovation plans, which include adding bathrooms, an office space and throwing alleys, as the city’s attempt to “polish a turd.”
According to Washington Attorney Mark Piontek, the renovations are necessary if the council intended to rent the structure to Jessica Hinten and Amanda Nilges, the two owners of the Axe Depot.
“Technically (the city) would be in breach of the lease, because the lease does say that you have to do whatever is necessary to obtain a certificate of occupancy,” Piontek said. He and other city leaders said the building, in its current state, would not pass inspection.
While he agreed with Reed about being uncomfortable by the size of the investment, Patke said he felt that the investment was the best path forward for the city.
“We can say no, and let the building go that the way it is and possibly put something in it for storage,” Patke said. “Or we can fix it up, even though it is a lot of money, but secure a historic building. In my book, you have to ask what kind of a price tag you would put on securing the future of a historic building.”
In a memo to members of the Washington City Council, City Administrator Darren Lamb said maintenance on the building had been deferred for years with two key exceptions. A new roof was installed in 2018, which cost $23,250, and exterior painting was done in 2020, which cost $26,700.
Officials with Cochran Engineering, which is acting as the architectural design consultants, testified Monday night that the renovations would be long-lasting and should last for 30 to 40 years.
“We are not putting extensive furnishings or finishings on this project,” Joe McGowan said. “What we are proposing is really just the minimum to make it usable.”
City leaders also were split on whether or not the city would ever recoup its investment.
For example, Axe Depot will rent the structure for $36,000 per year of the five-year contract. That amount will increase, beginning in the second year, depending on potential increases with the Consumer Price Index. These potential increases are capped at 3 percent annually.
“I understand that we want to recoup the construction costs, but we are never going to do that,” Reed said. Other members of the council said having a tenant in the building would generate sales tax revenue, which would help supplement the rent.
“Ray Charles can do this math and see that it still doesn’t add up,” Reed said. Ultimately, members of the Washington City Council voted 6-2 in favor of the proposed five-year rental contract with Axe Depot.
Hinten and Nilges said after the meeting that they are relieved and appreciative to see the contract and renovations be approved.
“Thank you for the opportunity to bring this unique experience to Washington,” said Hinten, who is a social worker for the state outside of her work with the Axe Depot. Nilges is a middle school teacher.
According to the pair, the Axe Depot will likely open late winter or early spring of 2023. They plan to have six throwing alleys and a gathering area within the building, which will be available for party rentals and group outings as well as individuals. The Axe Depot will be open Friday through Sunday.
Nilges said they hope to win over skeptics that don’t think axe throwing has a place in Washington.
“Don’t knock it ‘til you try it,” Nilges said. “You may just really like it.”