Axe Depot

A new business, Axe Depot, is slated to go into the historic freight depot building on Front Street in downtown Washington.  

 Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

Just as the sharp-edge of ax blade splits a tree stump, a proposal to redevelop the historic freight depot into an ax-throwing venue nearly evenly split members of the Washington City Council last Monday evening.

At the meeting, members voted 5-3 to spend $496,500 to renovate the freight depot to prepare it for the Axe Depot, a proposed entertainment venue that expects to open in early 2023. Voting in favor of the renovations was First Ward Councilman Al Behr, Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier. Voting in opposition were Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs, Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch and First Ward Councilman Duane Reed. 