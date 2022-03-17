Ax throwing could be coming to the historic freight depot in downtown Washington.
During Monday’s Washington City Council meeting, the city approved a design contract for the Freight Depot next to the Washington Train Station by Front and Cedar streets, opening the way for a business to move into the space.
Area businesswomen Jessica Hinten and Amanda Nilges are planning to launch an ax-throwing business there. The two hope to sign a lease with the city soon and anticipate opening the Axe Depot by mid-summer.
Nilges said the idea was inspired by similar businesses in bigger cities, like St. Louis.
Nilges said the two are excited to join the downtown Washington business ecosystem. She said that they’re already in communication with nearby businesses about partnerships.
“We know that entertainment is important,” Nilges said. “With all the food and drinking establishments, we’re always looking for something fun and unique to do, so we feel like ax throwing is something you can bring friends, couples, teenagers and have something fun to do.”
The Axe Depot will include six ax-throwing bays, a VIP space with a private ax lane, a party area and open-air capabilities to take advantage of the Missouri River views, according to an announcement from the owners.
“The City is excited to enter into this partnership with the Axe Depot to bring ax-throwing into Washington,” Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said in a press release. “A recent survey from Downtown Washington showed great interest in additional recreation and entertainment options in Washington and the Axe Depot is willing to provide that for the community. Not to mention the historical significance of the Freight Depot on Front Street and bringing new life into the structure is exciting.”