Several of the award winners at the 51st Annual Celebrate St. Clair Banquet did not have speeches prepared, but Selina Horton, recipient of the Educator of the Year award, had a few words to share.
“My 26 years as an educator have been a challenge, but also the most rewarding part of my life,” Horton said while accepting the award at Saturday’s event, which was held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
In addition to thanking the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, her family, friends and co-workers, and congratulating the other award recipients, Horton shared a personal story about why she decided to pursue a career in special education.
When her younger sister was just three years old, Horton said, a stranger kicked her down a flight of stairs, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury. Despite the challenges she had to overcome, Horton said her sister has beaten the odds to recover beyond doctors’ expectations.
“The doctors said my sister wouldn’t be able to talk or walk again,” Horton said. “My sister is amazing. She’s talking, she’s walking. She’s a strong individual, and she’s my best friend.”
Cindy Edwards, director of Early Childhood Special Education for the Franklin County Special Education Cooperative, who presented the award, said Horton has been “extremely dedicated to her students,” as well as to her colleagues and to the co-op, since her first day on the job there more than 18 years ago.
“She’s the first one there and the last one to leave, and always does her best and everything she can for our students,” Edwards said. Although Franklin County Special Education Cooperative K-12 Director Christina Harbour was not at the banquet, Edwards read a statement from Harbour in which she said Horton “has an amazing ability to bring out the best not only in her students but in her co-workers as well.”
Other award recipients included Joe Van Leer, Firefighter of the Year; Krystle Cox, winner of the EMS Service Award; Brett Holmes, Police Officer of the Year; Brent Miller, Outstanding Young Man of the Year; Melodi Miller, Outstanding Young Woman of the Year; the Action Riders of Franklin County, recipient of the Organization of the Year Award; and Harmony Health & Wellness Center, winner of the Business of the Year Award.
Matthew Woodcock, assistant boys wrestling coach at St. Clair High School, accepted the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award on behalf of Coach Mel Hughes, who was not able to attend the banquet, as he recently embarked on a road trip through several states to begin his retirement.
“Mel’s passion for coaching and mentoring has run deep in our town for multiple generations,” Woodcock said. “The stories, lessons and guidance that he originally began 40 years ago are still present today.”
In presenting the Distinguished Service Award to R&R Ace Hardware, Charlene Saling, executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, noted that the award is not given every year.
“This is a distinct award that’s given to an individual, an organization, a business, that truly sets themselves apart by accomplishments in support of the community and milestones that they have set,” Saling said.
Last fall, R&R celebrated its 90th anniversary, having grown over the decades from a 400-square-foot variety store founded during the Great Depression to its current 28,000-square-foot facility.
“On behalf of the whole family, on behalf of all of us, thank you for 90 years and thank you for all you continue to do for us,” said Paige Elizabeth Bird of R&R. “We hope that we can at least have another 90, maybe more than that. So thank you all for everything you do for us. We are so proud to serve this community.”