Educator of the Year
Selina Horton, winner of the Educator of the Year award, speaks at Saturday's Celebrate St. Clair Banquet.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley.

Several of the award winners at the 51st Annual Celebrate St. Clair Banquet did not have speeches prepared, but Selina Horton, recipient of the Educator of the Year award, had a few words to share.

“My 26 years as an educator have been a challenge, but also the most rewarding part of my life,” Horton said while  accepting the award at Saturday’s event, which was held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.