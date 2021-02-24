The man suspected of the 1986 murder of Kristen Edwards is no longer being housed in the Franklin County Jail after a judge deemed he was unfit for confinement.
Kenneth Avery Jr., 59, of Villa Ridge, was charged with Edwards’ murder in December 2020 following a joint investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a newly formed cold case unit within the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
In December, officials said Avery Jr. was not in police custody, but rather in the custody of a St. Louis County facility. Citing privacy rules, officials have declined to say where Avery Jr. was in December or what led to his medical furlough. The announcement of charges in December marked the second time that Avery Jr. has faced charges for his alleged role in Edwards’ death.
Avery Jr. was previously charged with first-degree murder for the death of Edwards in August 1987. The venue for the 1987 murder trial was moved from Franklin County to Osage County at the request of Avery Jr.’s defense attorney.
After two witnesses were unavailable for a second hearing in the case, Franklin County officials filed an order of nolle prosequi in June 1988, which effectively dropped the charges against Avery Jr. with the potential to be refiled in the future.
In a hearing earlier this month, Associate Circuit Judge Stanley Dale Williams determined that Avery Jr. was not medically fit for confinement, and he was granted a medical furlough.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton confirmed with The Missourian on Monday that Avery Jr. is no longer in sheriff’s custody.
Avery Jr. will go before Williams April 29 at 9 a.m. for a criminal setting at the Franklin County Courthouse, according to online court records.