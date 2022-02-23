With automotive part shortages expected to last months, and potentially years, Congress is working to bridge the gap between two bills, one passed in the House of Representatives and one in the Senate, to address an issue causing much of the holdup: semiconductor computer chip production.
Local auto dealerships agree that chip shortages have carried into the new year and any reprieve won’t come for some time. Earlier this month, the COMPETES Act was passed in the House of Representatives, with Democratic and some Republican support.
It includes $160 billion for research in federal labs and universities and $52 billion for manufacturing microprocessors, in addition to a number of trade provisions. It also would impose additional sanctions on China for reports of human rights violations.
Last year, the Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which includes $52 billion to increase U.S. semiconductor production and authorizes $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research to compete with China.
Congress will try to hammer out a final, combined version supporters hope can pass both chambers and get signed by the president, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who spoke to reporters in early February.
Already there is some shift in the industry toward an increase in production — U.S. company Intel announced this month it would build a $20 billion chip factory in Ohio — but Raimondo said more facilities are needed, and sooner. Intel’s plan is to have the plant operational in 2025.
The U.S. accounted for 12 percent of global chip production in 2020, down from 37 percent in 1990, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Meanwhile, a study by the U.S. Department of Commerce released in January notes that demand for semiconductor chips increased 17 percent from 2019 to 2021 and is predicted to grow —and that most fabrication facilities are operating at more than 90 percent capacity.
In addition, a fire at a Japanese chip plant in May last year and sanctions imposed on Chinese manufacturers by former President Donald Trump decreased global supply of chips.
Brian Feltmann, owner of Modern Auto in Washington, said recently General Motors has stopped updating him about the situation. He said his new-car business only comes from orders, which take about four to six months to arrive.
Bill Straatmann, owner of Straatmann Toyota, said the number of cars he’s shipped is slightly increasing, but he thinks the situation won’t be fully resolved until at least next summer, barring any other major disruptions. He said he is glad to see an effort made by the federal government to increase chip production.
“They’ve got to build some new plants,” Straatmann said. “The new plants are what’s going to increase the new (production). ... Wherever we can get them sourced and wherever they can get them made, there’s going to be a demand.”
With full operating capacity at planned plants still years away, industry experts are hoping other problems affecting the slowdowns, like labor shortages and transportation disruptions, are resolved to address the current strong demand.
Dr. Richard Hudanick, dean of East Central College’s career and technical education program, said it’s not often the federal government directs a specific industry to increase production, like it might with the passage of a joint computer chip bill.
Like Straatmann, he is encouraged by the movement to try and mitigate the issues, even if the industry won’t see the impact immediately.
“That money that they’re throwing toward chip shortages in America, that doesn’t solve our chip shortage now. It takes three to four years to build these things for three, four, five years down the road and beyond,” he said. “We’re hopeful that, by the end of this year, some of these bottlenecks that we have in shipping and production will end, so we can get cars coming along again, and there’s not this inchworm back and forth in production.”