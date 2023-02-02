A stolen vehicle investigation that began following an armed carjacking in Washington has turned into a manhunt near Berger, according to a Washington Police Department spokesperson.
Sometime early on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Washington Police Department began investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was then spotted westbound on Highway 100.
"The Missouri State Highway Patrol then pursued the vehicle," said Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, who is a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department. The New Haven Police Department also joined the pursuit when the vehicle was in New Haven.
Ultimately, the vehicle crashed near Berger. One individual from the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.
A second individual ran from the vehicle following the crash. Authorities are still searching the area for this individual, Sitzes said.
Additional information about the stolen vehicle and the two individuals inside the stolen vehicle are expected to be released later this morning.