The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of a 39-year-old man near Pacific Wednesday evening.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday authorities received a 911 from a homeowner, who was reported finding two people shot outside their home in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road. This is in a rural part of Franklin County, west of Highway OO and north of Pacific.
Franklin County deputies, Meramec Ambulance and Pacific Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and located a male and female that had been shot. The 39-year-old male was deceased and the female was transported by EMS to a St. Louis with hospital with serious injuries, according to Pelton.
Franklin County Sheriff deputies and investigators were still on the scene of the shooting Thursday morning. Pelton said Thursday his department is considering the shooting a homicide.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.