The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of a 39-year-old man near Pacific Wednesday evening.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday authorities received a 911 from a homeowner, who was reported finding two people shot outside their home in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road. This is in a rural part of Franklin County, west of Highway OO and north of Pacific. 