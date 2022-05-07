Two rural Augusta residents are facing criminal charges in connection to the May 1, burglary of a rural Franklin County home near Gerald, according to electronic court records.
Nora Nichols, 26, and Robert S. Jennings, 44, both of the 200 block of Hidden Hollow Lane, have each been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
According to court documents, a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene after dispatchers received a call from a relative of the property owner. The relative said they arrived to the property and found “several piles of items outside of the structures on the property.”
The relative was unable to provide a detailed list of what had been taken because “there are several large outbuildings and a residence” on the property and “a large amount” in each of in those buildings.
Later, dispatchers received a second call from the relative, who reported the would-be burglars had returned to the property and were “loading stolen property onto their pickup truck.”
Deputies responded to the scene and located an unidentified female suspect outside of the home, who told authorities that there were two other people inside of the residence. Those two individuals were later identified as Nichols and Jennings. The other female suspect was not included in court records.
In addition to the items taken from the buildings, deputies were also able to recover a stolen handgun that had been taken from another burglary in the Gerald area. The gun was found in the truck being used by Nichols, Jennings and the third suspect. A hearing for Nichols has not been set, but her bond was set at $20,000 with the conditions that she obey all laws, wear a GPS monitoring device following her release and that she avoid the home in rural Gerald. She remains in custody.
Meanwhile, Jennings has been released after posting a $20,000 surety bond and he will return to a courtroom on May 26.
If convicted, both Nichols and Jennings could serve between 1 to 7 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, one year in the county jail, and could be fined $10,000.