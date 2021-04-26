Scattered across Augusta and the surrounding luscious wine region this weekend, around 110 artists from 16 states will join a tradition Augusta has kept for almost two decades.
After being rescheduled and then canceled last year due to COVID-19, the 18th Augusta Plein Air Art Festival is back from April 22 through May 1 and will be the biggest event to come to Augusta in over a year. The annual festival invites artists to create “in the open air” and invites people from across the region to watch the artists work and purchase their pieces. In previous years, it has drawn thousands to the streets and scenic rolling hills in the area for 10 days each spring.
This year, events including 18 “paint outs” are planned for Klondike Park, New Melle, Defiance, the Augusta History Museum, Sunflower Hill Farm, Lake Creek, area wineries and more.
“This is a pretty big deal,” Greater Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce President JoAnn Milster told The Missourian.
The artists include Mike Phelps, Allison Laupp, Kay Crain, Cynthia Allen and Marty Coulter. Twenty-two of the artists who will paint among the Augusta hills have never been to the festival before. Coulter and Henryk Ptasiewicz will lead workshops teaching skills in oil/acrylic painting and other media.
Alongside the art, the festival will feature street food and drink stands — including those from Augusta’s five wineries — and live music from jazz musician Tim Kampen. Free transportation from area wineries to the festival hot spots will be provided by Washington-native and real estate developer David Hoffmann’s trolleys.
Funds raised from the event’s registration fees support the Greater Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce, with a portion given to the nonprofit Augusta Heritage Foundation.
The festival will conclude May 1 with judging of all the pieces completed. The artist chosen as best of show will receive $1,000, and the winner of the “artists’ choice” award will receive $750. May 1 also will be the last day to purchase art, which will be displayed at the town square in a street fest this year instead of at a winery. Throughout the festival, pop-up art galleries also will feature select art at the Augusta Harmonie Verein Hall.
Milster said it will be a triumphant return for a festival that dates to 2003 celebrating an idea — leaving the studio to make art in a landscape — that is reminiscent of impressionist painters of the 18th century such as Claude Monet.
“I’m (looking forward to) just seeing all the artists again and seeing a lot of old friends,” she said. “The festival is always like a homecoming.”
A complete list of events and participating artists is available online at augustapleinair.com.