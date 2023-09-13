Goat grand marshal at Harvest Festival
Augusta Harvest Festival Parade Grand Marshal Gertie the goat rides on a float during the 2022 event.

 Missourian File Photo/Geoff Folsom

The annual Augusta Harvest Festival is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with “Swingin’ in the Vines,” a gourmet picnic at Honey Bee Vineyard, a private vineyard estate in Augusta. Tickets for “Swingin’ in the Vines” are already sold out.

