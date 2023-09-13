The annual Augusta Harvest Festival is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with “Swingin’ in the Vines,” a gourmet picnic at Honey Bee Vineyard, a private vineyard estate in Augusta. Tickets for “Swingin’ in the Vines” are already sold out.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Augusta Harvest Festival continues with a fun run from 9 to 10 a.m. The event includes a free T-shirt and has a $20 recommended donation. This will be followed by the Augusta Harvest Festival Parade at 11 a.m., which will stage and line up at Christ Lutheran Church, 123 Church Road, Augusta. There will also be a pie baking contest from 9 to 10 a.m., with awards presented following the parade at 11:30 a.m.
There will be live music provided by Paul Oviatt from 9 to 11 a.m. and by the Texas Giants from noon to 3 p.m. Children’s activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a $25 fee for parade entries.
The highlight of the evening will be the Fruit of the Harvest Dinner, a five-course dinner with wine pairings, at Noboleis Winery. Appetizer cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Fruit of the Harvest Dinner are $135 and can be purchased at augusta-chamber.org.
