Augusta Welcome Sign
Buy Now

A welcoming sign stands at the intersection of Jackson Street and Highway 94 in Augusta. 

 Missourian File Photo.

The moratorium on new short-term rentals in Augusta has been extended until January, and town officials said they’re weeks away from having a plan for how to proceed.

In February, the Augusta Town Board placed a moratorium on new vacation rental dwellings. This means no new vacation home rentals can operate in Augusta.