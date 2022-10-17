The moratorium on new short-term rentals in Augusta has been extended until January, and town officials said they’re weeks away from having a plan for how to proceed.
In February, the Augusta Town Board placed a moratorium on new vacation rental dwellings. This means no new vacation home rentals can operate in Augusta.
The move was in response to the rise of online services like Airbnb and VRBO that allow people to rent their homes to tourists online. It also comes as billionaire couple David and Jerri Hoffmann are in the middle of their effort to turn the Augusta and Washington region into a national tourist destination.
Residents were concerned that out-of-town investors, hoping to cash in on what is expected to be a burgeoning tourism industry, could purchase so many homes in Augusta that there would be dramatically fewer full-time residents living in the area.
The moratorium was meant to give town leaders time to come up with a plan to ensure that doesn’t happen and a plan to properly regulate rentals. The moratorium was set to expire at the end of August, but during its September meeting, the town board voted to extend it until January.
Board President Joe Buchheit said the board is close to having that plan complete.
“We have something down on paper that we are reviewing,” Buchheit said. “We have nothing to share yet.”
Buchheit and the other board members said they were working with county officials and their zoning commission on the plan.
After residents asked for more clarity, Bryan Cavanaugh, chair of Augusta’s zoning commission, said he would schedule a public hearing soon where residents can hear the town’s plans and give feedback. The date has not yet been announced.