The drama of the moment was almost too much to bear as all eyes were glued on the projection screens inside the Washington Middle School gymnasium.
Labadie Elementary School’s Herd of Nerds and Augusta Elementary School’s Cabin No. 6 were neck-and-neck Thursday night heading into the final round of the annual Battle of the Books — and neither team was letting up.
“It was very tough, I was so nervous,” said Cooper Kipp, a sixth-grader at Augusta.
Through four rounds of trivia, the team from Augusta had only missed one question, while the team from Labadie had only missed two questions. In the final round, the team from Augusta stumbled and missed a question. Labadie, hoping to unseat the defending champions, seized on the moment and tied the rival school.
With the two teams tied, the drama ratcheted upward when officials said the two schools would go head-to-head on a final question. The first team to begin writing the correct book title down would be declared the winner, so competitors would have to think quickly and write even quicker to secure the victory.
“I didn’t know if we were going to get it right, or write it down fast enough, because I was so nervous,” said Caleb Pich, of Labadie Elementary. “I still don’t even know what the question was, because it all happened so fast.”
Battle of the Books gets students reading
With medals, a trophy and bragging rights at stake, each of the 18 teams came into the WMS gymnasium dreaming of glory for their respective school.
“Every one is a rival tonight,” said Scarlett Ohm, a member of the Mind Readers team from South Point Elementary School. Last year, a team from South Point Elementary School came in fourth place, a respectable finish the students said, but not good enough.
“South Point has only won this competition once, and so we would really like to be the ones to win it again for our school,” Ben Raker said.
Emma Hauser quickly added, “Winning would mean a lot.”
In the Battle of the Books, the two-person, four-person or six-person teams compete in five rounds of trivia with 10 questions per round.
The questions for the night involve specific details and passages from hundreds of pages in the 12 books nominated for the 2023 Mark Twain Readers Award, an annual honor bestowed to teen literature by the Missouri Association of School Librarians. The questions ranged from major plot points of each of the books to character descriptions or illustrations found within the book.
The answers were the books’ titles.
Michelle Prewitt, librarian at both South Point and Augusta Elementary School, said it always excites her to see a gymnasium full of readers.
“Our goal is always to get kids reading,” Prewitt told The Missourian. “So to see them interested in reading books and to have them excited to be here, whether they win or lose, to me means that we are doing our job.”
Battle of the Books is such an exciting motivator for students that they are willing to give up a lot of their free time before, after or during school to practice for the competition.
“I have kids who will come up to me and ask if they can come to the library during their lunch period, because they want to sit down and talk through some of the books that they’ve been reading,” Prewitt said. She said the excitement about the Battle of the Books is motivating even younger students to read and she wishes that the authors could see the excitement on the kids’ faces.
“I don’t think they realize how much of an impact they have on the kids,” Prewitt said. “Their books open up a whole new world for them to be included in and to experience.”
Battle of the Books not only helps kids rediscover — or in some cases discover for the first time — the joy of reading. It also helps to learn key life skills about being a good teammate and friend, Prewitt said.
“All kids are not great readers,” Prewitt said. “We had teams tonight that allowed kids on their team fully knowing that they would not be able to read many books. There are 12 books on the lists and some kids may only read one or two books from the list, but the kids recognize the importance of including one another.”
Augusta repeats as Battle of the Books Champs
At Augusta Elementary, the Battle of the Books is serious business. Students there have been studying and preparing for months.
“I started reading one of the books the first day of school,” Kipp said. His teammate, Ava Auzat, read two of the books the night before the competition in hopes of having them fresh in her mind. She equated her reading frenzy as the kind of cramming session a student would do before taking a math or science test.
Keeghan Bare read three of the books to prepare for Thursday night’s showdown, while Landon Howell re-read two of the books over the last week. The students have also been meeting for a book club where they talk through the different books that they have read.
“We emphasize reading a lot,” said Augusta Elementary School Principal Dr. Mary Robertson. “We encourage them to read not just for this, but throughout the year.”
She said seeing her students excited about reading “made her heart sing.”
“It just makes me want to continue to encourage that kind of enthusiasm for reading to everybody (at Augusta),” Robertson said. She and Prewitt said the Augusta students were keen to keep the trophy — which has been presented annually to the winner of the Battle of the Books competition. Prewitt said the trophy had been displayed at the school for the past year and that leading up to the competition she encouraged students to say goodbye to the trophy, because it might go to one of the other seven elementary schools in the district.
“One of the kids said, ‘Bye, for now,’ ” Prewitt said. “He was confident, because of how hard they had all worked that he really felt like they were going to win tonight and they did.”
Of course, no one could have expected them to win by the slimmest of margins and only by a tiebreaker.
“I think I was more nervous than they were for sure,” Prewitt said of the tiebreaker. Also nervous was Robertson, who watched from across the gym as the team sprung into action once the final question flashed onto the screen. Back at the table, Prewitt watched with interest as Kipp, pencil in hand, began to write down the team’s answer. Kipp was so nervous that his hand was shaking and his writing almost illegible.
“He wrote down an answer, and I had to tell him that I didn’t even know what it said,” Prewitt said. Once he wrote, he rewrote the team’s answer, Prewitt’s hand shot into the air signaling that the team had the correct answer.
Then started the long wait for the judges to confer before declaring Augusta the winner, narrowly edging out the team from Labadie.
While disappointed by the outcome, Pich and Cody Raney said they were not upset about how Labadie finished in the overall standings.
“I’m OK with coming in second, because last year we came in sixth place,” Pich said. “That’s pretty good.”