Augusta Elementary Students Celebrate Battle of the Books victory
Buy Now

Augusta Elementary students, from left to right, Cooper Kipp, Ava Auzat, Keeghan Bare and Landon Howell celebrate being named the winners of the 2023 Battle of the Books competition Thursday, April 20. The annual competition, which was held at the Washington Middle School gymnasium, featured 18 teams representing the seven elementary schools in the Washington School District.

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

The drama of the moment was almost too much to bear as all eyes were glued on the projection screens inside the Washington Middle School gymnasium.

Labadie Elementary School’s Herd of Nerds and Augusta Elementary School’s Cabin No. 6 were neck-and-neck Thursday night heading into the final round of the annual Battle of the Books — and neither team was letting up. 

Augusta Battle of the Books team
Buy Now

Augusta Elementary students, from left to right, Cooper Kipp, Ava Auzat and Landon Howell listen as the next question is ready during the annual Battle of the Books.
South Point Battle of the Books team
Buy Now

One of the South Point Elementary School's teams at Battle of the Books on April 20 was this team of sixth-graders. The team, known as the Mind Readers, included Ben Raker, Abigail Prenger, Areeba Shaikh, Scarlett Ohm, and Emma Hauser. 
South Point "Stereotype Nerds" at Battle of the Books
Buy Now

South Point Elementary students, from left to right, Chloe Goin, Alexxis Owens, and Alayna Rieves study their team’s answer sheet before turning it into the judges for scoring. The trio named their team as “Stereotype Nerds” and came in costume for the annual trivia competition. The team finished in the top 10 of the standings.
Augusta Elementary wins Battle of the Books
Buy Now

Augusta Elementary Library Media Specialist Michelle Prewitt presents the annual Battle of the Books trophy to the members of the annual trivia competition’s winning team. This year’s champions, also from Augusta Elementary, were Keeghan Bare, Landon Howell, Cooper Kipp, and Ava Auzat. Also pictured is Augusta Elementary Principal Dr. Mary Robertson.