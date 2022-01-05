The jubilant buzzing of noisemakers and kazoos filled many rooms and halls on Dec. 31, but two things were unique about the German New Year’s celebration at Augusta’s Harmonie Verein: The countdown to the new year occurred at 5 p.m. instead of midnight, and the chants were not “three, two, one!” but “drei, zwei, eins!”
“Frohes neues Jahr!” shouted the 40-plus people who attended the Augusta event, as clocks 4,700 miles away struck midnight and Berliners celebrated the arrival of 2022 with concerts and fireworks at the Brandenburg Gate.
The event was put on by father-son duo Paul and Tim Kampen, of Missouri Rhineland Tours, and free beer was provided by Augusta’s Good News Brewing Co.
Tim Kampen, who recently moved to Augusta from Nashville, Tennessee, was one of the many who wanted to celebrate the German history of the town in a fashion similar to a Bavarian beer hall.
“If you celebrate at 5 p.m., you can get a good night’s sleep and start the new year off on a good foot instead of being tired and groggy,” he said. “And there’s such a rich German heritage here. It made sense.”
Paul Kampen said celebrating the legacy of German settlers in Augusta, particularly at the Harmonie Verein building, is a core mission of his historic tours company.
“You’d be surprised how many people know zero about this (area’s) history,” Paul Kampen said.
Although German immigrants had started trickling into the area a few decades earlier, German settlement began in earnest around the early 1830s.
In 1829, a German immigrant named Gottfried Duden who had settled in nearby Dutzow published a report in Germany about the rich natural resources in the area. By 1934, the Berlin Society, the Solingen Society and the Gießen Society had all arrived in the area.
According to Paul Kampen, German culture remained a rich part of Augusta throughout the rest of the 19th century. Around 1856, several German immigrants, including John Fuhr, founded a music society, which held performances and offered lessons in several instruments. In 1869, the society members built a music hall, the first iteration of today’s Harmonie Verein building.
“John Fuhr is my hero,” Paul Kampen said. “He was a music guy and a shoemaker by trade. He taught people all over town music and put bands together. This place (Harmonie Verein) was the hot spot for music and events in the 1800s. It was the place to come. At its height, they’d get hundreds of people coming in by steamboat.”
Although they arrived via car and not steamboat, people from as far away as St. Louis attended the celebration Friday after hearing about it on Facebook.
Kevin and Regine Politte and Regine’s brother Wilhelm Wiesollek were intrigued and eager to ring in the New Year with old German traditions. Regine and Wilhelm were raised in a German-American household and frequently spent summers in their youth with family in Germany.
Wilhelm Wiesollek brought with him Friday a stein that belonged to his father, Hans Wiesollek, who was from Dortmund, in the North Rhine-Westphalia region. Their mother was from Stuttgart, in the southwest.
“Christmas was always a German tradition,” Regine Politte said. “We separated Christmas Eve from Christmas Day, and we always had duck and Mohnstrudel, a German pastry.”
The siblings said that although St. Louis provided many pockets of German culture while they were growing up, such as polka dance halls and German restaurants, finding places in the area dedicated to celebrating German heritage has become harder.
“Most of those are all gone now — all those old German places,” Wiesollek said.
Paul and Tim Kampen hope the New Year’s celebration can become an annual event that will fill a small part of that void.
“We do not want to lose our story,” Paul Kampen said. “Germans helped build this town. It’s been through so many ups and downs, and it’s a story of resilience.”