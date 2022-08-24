Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop has opened in the Augusta Emporium, serving Stan’s Coffee and confections from Schulte’s Bakery.
The shop, which opened Aug. 23, is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Don Simon, CEO of Missouri operations said a large crowd joined them for breakfast and caffeinated beverages on opening day.
“We have a group that came next door, at Augusta Emporium, of retired guys from around Augusta — 10 or 12 guys coming in every morning for their coffee,” Simon said.
The bakery is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the first coffee shop in Augusta since Kate’s Coffee closed in March 2021 and will have fresh pastries and other items delivered daily from Schulte’s Bakery in Washington.
Simon estimated that $60,000 had been invested into what was previously part of the Augusta General store. The Hoffmann Family of Companies was launched by businessman David Hoffmann who, along with wife Jerri, continue to oversee Missouri investments. Sons Geoff and Gregg Hoffmann are co-chief executives elsewhere.
Stan’s Coffee & Food Service also is owned by the Hoffmanns and is based in the Fort Myers area, where other Hoffmann investments are concentrated.
The company has committed to investing over $150 million into Augusta and the surrounding area to turn it into a national tourist destination.
Schulte’s has been a Washington institution since 1959, and was purchased by the Hoffmanns in early June from owners Al Wehrle and Alice Schulte Wehrle, who continue to manage operations at the bakery.