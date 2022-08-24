Beth Ducker at Augusta Bakery and Coffee Shop
Beth Ducker grinds coffee beans into a spout while making an espresso drink Aug. 23 at the Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop. The business, the latest opened by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, will be open 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. seven days a week. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop has opened in the Augusta Emporium, serving Stan’s Coffee and confections from Schulte’s Bakery.

The shop, which opened Aug. 23, is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Don Simon, CEO of Missouri operations said a large crowd joined them for breakfast and caffeinated beverages on opening day.