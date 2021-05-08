About 30 people attended the Augusta Town Board meeting Monday night, filing into the room and placing folding chairs for extra seating. Chairman Bob Hofer speculated that most of them were there for a particular committee report — that of the zoning commission.
The zoning commission, led by Commissioner Jim Reed, was set to give a recommendation to the town board on whether Augusta should amend its zoning laws to allow a filling station in a commercial district with a conditional-use permit.
Reed said the Hoffmann Family of Companies previously applied for a permit to build a filling station at 225 Jackson St., the former Johann’s convenience store, but Reed denied the request because the zoning code didn’t allow for one. Reed told the attendees that a representative for David Hoffmann said if the zoning change was not approved for him to build a commercial-use station, the company would instead apply for a land-use permit to build a private gas station at the site for use by its trolleys and vintage trucks.
“If (Hoffmann) asked for a private (land-) use permit, I would legally have to issue him the permit, so a basic question for people is: he’s going to build it regardless; do you want to be able to use it?” Reed said in the meeting. “They’ve requested either a conditional-use permit or a land-use permit at 7:30 tomorrow (morning). I’ve got both in my briefcase.”
The board unanimously approved the ordinance, which will allow a filling station to sell gas or other motor vehicle fuel commercially with board-specified conditions, following about an hourlong discussion with the public. During that discussion, Hofer noted the public support for a gas station in Augusta at a public Zoom meeting with the Hoffmann family in December, which over 125 people living in the area attended.
At Monday’s meeting, about 20 of the around 30 attendees raised their hands in support of a gas station in Augusta city limits. Hofer said about 27 of the attendees are residents of Augusta.
Among those in favor of approving the ordinance Monday was attendee Emily Lochirco, who said a conditional-use permit would give the city a chance to have more input than if a private land-use permit was issued.
“From what I understand, whether or not we approve something today, he is going to move forward. But if we do approve something today and he does want to make it commercial, then we have the opportunity to discuss a conditional-use permit, which will allow us more time to speak again, to do more research, to have that opportunity,” Lochiro said. “So that would be an option that would give us more flexibility than if we don’t approve it today.”
Among those who were not in support of the zoning code change was Debbie Schaefer, who said she is not opposed to a gas station near Augusta but is against one at the 225 Jackson St. site specifically because of noise, traffic and environmental concerns for the surrounding properties, including hers. She asked whether a better location wouldn’t be along Highway 94.
“(A private gas station at 225 Jackson St.) wouldn’t be exactly the same because you wouldn’t have as much traffic in and out. It’s a very congested intersection,” Schaefer said. “All I wanted was for the board to take their time and do their research as to what the ramifications are for the town.”
She also asked whether Hoffmann had or would submit plans for the public to view of the finished filling station, including where the tanks would be placed, similarly to previous business developments in town.
“That’s not required to be released to the public,” Reed said. “I’d have to read the order, and I don’t have it with me, but I think it’s an irrelevant question because you’re not entitled to that information because it’s not on your property. That would be my ruling as zoning commissioner.”
The proposed gas station is part of Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann’s $100 million development plan to make Augusta a national winery and vineyard destination. To date, the couple has purchased more than 750 acres, including Mount Pleasant Estates, Balducci Vineyards, Augusta Winery and Montelle Winery, which was recently named the best winery in Missouri by the nutrition website eatthis.com.
The couple also has acquired around a dozen properties in downtown Augusta along Jackson, High, Walnut and Water streets and has signed letters of intent to purchase Washington-based companies Mid-American Coaches and NOA Medical Industries Inc. The family has owned the Washington Vines Vineyard and Showroom on Country Club Road in Washington since 2015.
In downtown Augusta, evidence of the coming development is everywhere. The renovated buildings have not yet opened, but all have signs on the outside, and several buildings have received a fresh coat of paint. The streets carry trolleys, bright-colored vintage trucks and horses with carriages. Hofer said the city has received one complaint so far about horse droppings and more than one question about the Hoffmanns’ intentions.
“Not everyone agrees with the colors they paint, everyone might not agree with what they plan on doing, but if what they’re doing is within the limits of the law, we only have so much authority,” Hofer said. “You all want to know what they’re doing. We’re trying to work with them and find out details ourselves.”