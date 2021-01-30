The Union Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change to allow for a Powersports dealer to open on a lot that has gone back and forth between residential and commercial.
Jacob Lippert told commissioners at their Monday, Jan. 25, meeting that he bought the property at 1307 Old Highway 50 East in 1979. At one point, it was a teen nightclub, before parking issues led Lippert and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to agree it was time to close.
Then Lippert turned it into a three-bedroom home and rented it to East Central College, located across Highway 50, for the volleyball team to stay at for several years.
Later Lippert and his wife, Peggy Ann Lippert, turned the building into their home until 2007. Jacob Lippert said he traveled the country in construction for 45 years but now needs to spend time at home because his wife is ill. Because of his wife’s extended recovery time, Jacob Lippert said he needs to find a job where he can work closer to home, which led him to selling all-terrain vehicles.
“Partially because of COVID, people have rediscovered the outdoors,” he said.
The powersports industry has seen a 35 percent increase in sales in the last two-and-a-half years, Lippert said. “And they predict it’s going to get even better,” he said.
Lippert has dealer agreements with Massimo Motor and Odes Powersports. He said he can sell a vehicle for $14,000, when a similar product from a more prominent name in the business would sell for twice that.
Lippert started a website for his business (www.lippertpowersports.com), which he said has received more than 1,400 page views in less than a month.
The company has applied for a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan, and also is working with Farmers and Merchants Bank of St. Clair for financing to launch the business.
Lippert said lenders have told him the 0.9-acre property will be worth $600,000 once it is rezoned to business-2, before further development.
The Lipperts will use a buyout of their remaining mortgage and the SBA loan for a line of credit to buy inventory, pay operating costs and start the planning for a new building, he said.
“The best part of all this is I’m going to clean up the property and get rid of all the construction I’ve had for all those years,” he said.
While the property is zoned residential-1, it is next to a existing business-2 district, commission Chairman Greg Bailey said.
The planning commission unanimously approved Lippert’s request. It still needs final approval from the board of aldermen.