Robertsville and Meramec state parks were driving forces in what was a record-breaking year for the Missouri State Parks system.
With an estimated 141,863 visitors, the 1,220-acre Robertsville State Park saw a 13 percent increase in attendance and a 76 percent increase in campsite rentals in 2021, according to figures released by the park system, which is headed by State Parks Director David Kelly.
The 6,890-acre Meramec State Park had an estimated 436,851 visitors in 2021, a 64 percent increase over 2020. It reported a 20 percent increase in camp rentals.
According to data from the state, people from 80 different Missouri counties spent at least a night in the Meramec State Park over the past year. Besides Franklin County, residents from the following counties recorded the most nights of stay at the campsites: Boone, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis and the city of St. Louis.
The entire park system saw 22.5 million visitors in its 92 parks and historic sites last year, an all-time record.
Kelly said Robertsville State Park grew more in terms of campsite rentals than any of the department’s 41 other camping-equipped parks.
“The pandemic, I think, drew a lot of new visitors to the state parks and they got to experience state parks, and I think they’re staying,” Kelly said.
Robertsville has 12 basic campsites and 13 campsites with electricity, according to the parks department.
Robertsville State Park, he said, was one of those hidden gems people hadn’t discovered prior to the pandemic. The park’s proximity to the Meramec River makes it a hot spot for fishing and boating activities, but park officials said the park is also a prime location for bird lovers to catch a glimpse of some 124 species of birds, including Yellow-billed Cuckoo, eastern Meadowlark, chipping sparrow and the American Goldfinch.
Robertsville also has two well-established hiking trails, the 2.6-mile Lost Hill Trail and the eight-tenths-of-a-mile Spice Busch Trail. These trails, park officials said, provide nature enthusiasts a chance to admire the park’s ecosystem.
“I think people maybe initially you know, just hadn’t discovered it yet and once they discovered it, they liked it,” Kelly said. “And so now we’re seeing more people go.”
Along with the surge in popularity for Missouri’s parks is an influx of cash from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March and the first sale of state bonds since 1980s.
That money will be used to build more campgrounds and cabins in parks across the state, Kelly said. It also will bring better Wi-Fi and internet connectivity to those parks.
While none of those new cabins will be added to Robertsville or Meramec state parks, Kelly said now is a great time to begin taking advantage of what the state parks have to offer.
“We really have something for everyone,” he said. “Missouri State Parks offer the best examples of Missouri’s natural and cultural resources. Missouri’s only four remaining historic covered bridges are in the state park system. ... The state’s highest point is in the state park system.”
He also touted the fact that the system includes two ATV parks where visitors can ride ATVs off-road and a 431-mile system of rail-trails, the longest in the nation. That includes the recent announcement of a new Rock Island Corridor trail, as well as the world-famous Katy Trail.