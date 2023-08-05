Union High School athletes recently helped spruce up the roundabout near the school.
Around 25 athletes worked on the roundabout, located at the intersection of Independence Drive and West Main Street, on Friday, July 28, with assistance from the city of Union’s parks and street departments.
“They got a bunch of rock and mulch in there for us, and then our student-athletes came up and did a lot of the legwork in getting the mulch and rock spread out,” Union girls soccer coach Matt Fennessey said.
Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he was pleased when Fennessey reached out to him about roundabout improvements.
“I think, for us, any time volunteer groups help to provide those labor-time needs, is something that makes our whole operation easier,” he said. “On their side, getting the youth to give back to the community is an important part of the building of good citizens. Any time we can do that, it’s exciting.”
In addition to the kids working on the roundabout, Patrick Rapert, the district’s athletic director, worked with kids painting at the high school. Fennessey said.
“In all, on the day we probably had about 45 athletes up there pitching in and doing some good work to help the community and our school out,” Fennessey said.
Many sports programs work to assist the community, Fennessey said.
“I can’t speak for everybody, but I feel like our coaches in Union try and do something involving the community in some way every year, to try to get the kids to give back to the community that gives us so much, and comes out to support us at our games,” he said. “The majority of our coaches try to do some kind of community service thing, and this is something that we’ve all kind of bitten off, and we’re going to try to stay on top of this and share the workload on the roundabout.”
When asked how he learned the roundabout needed assistance, Fennessey said, “Have you driven by it? It needed assistance,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve had a pretty good working relationship with Mr. Pohlmann at the parks department. He’s done a lot for our youth, and I think he does a great job. So I reached out to him, and he really stepped up and got the ball rolling from the city side of things.”
Fennessey also talked to Rapert, who got other coaches and players involved.
The work will be more than a one-time job, Fennessey said. “Now we are going to try and keep up with it a little bit and make it look nice,” he said.
Union also receives help from the community on maintaining the roundabout at Prairie Dell and Denmark roads, near East Central College, Pohlmann added. “I know the (Franklin County) Master Gardeners and East Central College work with the city on maintaining and improving that,” he said.
