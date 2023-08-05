Union roundabout
Union High athletes pose after working on the roundabout near the school.

 Submitted photo

Union High School athletes recently helped spruce up the roundabout near the school.

Around 25 athletes worked on the roundabout, located at the intersection of Independence Drive and West Main Street, on Friday, July 28, with assistance from the city of Union’s parks and street departments.

