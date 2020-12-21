Developers who plan to build an assisted-living facility for seniors in Washington received preliminary approval from the city’s planning and zoning commission on Monday night.
When completed, the planned 14-bed facility at 1888 E. Ninth St. would be the city’s eighth senior living community.
EMBEE Enterprises Inc., which is based in Wildwood and owned by Brad Brewer and Mike Oligschlaeger — sought the board’s approval on a zoning change to reclassify the property on East Ninth Street from a M-2 heavy industrial zone to an R-3 multifamily zone. The property is owned by Cheryl Westhoff, according to the Franklin County Recorder of Deeds.
EMBEE Enterprises was founded in 2019, according to documents filed with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Corporations Division. The company specializes in “rehab and management of residential and commercial real estate.”
Sal Maniaci, Washington’s economic and development director, said staff recommended the rezoning request as the neighborhood already has a mix of residential uses, with duplexes to the west of the proposed facility and a mobile home park located on the east side of the proposed development.
“There was a letter submitted by the applicant of what they are intending to do with it, not that it really matters when it comes to our recommendation because the zoning is the zoning,” Maniaci said, “but they are asking for a retirement home and that is a permitted use in that zoning.”
Planning and zoning commission member John Borgmann asked if the development would be located in the flood plain.
Maniaci said the property is in the “flood plain and floodway” and during the building process the owners would be responsible for either obtaining a FEMA letter of map amendment showing the property will not be flooded or get a flood plan developer permit to build the structure two feet above base flood elevation.
The planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request and referred the zoning change to the Washington City Council. The city’s governing body is expected to vote on the zoning change at its meeting Monday, Dec. 21.
Brewer told The Missourian while EMBEE Enterprises will own the property, Aspen Valley Senior Homes LLC will operate the assisted-living facility.
According to articles of incorporation filed with the state, Aspen Valley Senior Homes, was organized in July 2019 by Robert “Brad” Brewer and Christy T. Brewer of Wildwood. The company’s sole purpose, according to the filing documents, is the “management of assisted-living facilities.”
It’s the couple’s first venture into long-term care; their previous experience was in real estate development.
Brewer said they hope to close on the property in January once the rezoning request is approved. The developers will then seek a Certificate of Need and licensing from the state before beginning construction.
Washington-based Horn Architects will design the facility and the developers also plan to use local contractors to build it.
Plans call for a 4,800-square-foot structure that will provide a “home-like setting” for residents needing 24-hour care. “There will be 10 private rooms and two semi-private rooms, with a common kitchen and living room,” Brad Brewer said.
Christy Brewer, who has a background in long-term care as a speech language pathologist, and Brad Brewer have received training and certificates as residential assisted living specialists. Christy Brewer, who will be the administrator of the new facility, is certified as a residential care assisted living administrator.
The Brewers said Washington was chosen as the location because they like its “small town feel.”
“We wanted to provide another option for assisted-living for seniors,” Christy Brewer said. “A place with a neighborhood feel, where it gives a home-like environment.”