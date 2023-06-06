Classroom Graphic
ASSE, a non-profit organization designated and supervised by the U.S. Department of State, is preparing for the 2023-2024 academic year by working with students from all over the world who have received scholarships to study in the United States.

By participating in the program, exchange students can practice their English, experience American culture and share their own culture with others. ASSE students are chosen for the program based on academics and citizenship.