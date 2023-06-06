ASSE, a non-profit organization designated and supervised by the U.S. Department of State, is preparing for the 2023-2024 academic year by working with students from all over the world who have received scholarships to study in the United States.
By participating in the program, exchange students can practice their English, experience American culture and share their own culture with others. ASSE students are chosen for the program based on academics and citizenship.
ASSE is looking for hosts to welcome the students as part of the family and not just guests. Hosts can choose their students from a variety of backgrounds, countries — such as Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Ukraine — and personal interests. Students come with their own spending money for personal expenses, as well as health, accident and liability insurance.
Due to some other countries still living under temporary stay-at-home orders, ASSE ensures that students will not travel if it is considered unsafe.
To become a host family, or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, call Shannon at 417-712-1621 or the ASSE Midwest Regional Office at 1-800-736-1760 or go to www.host.asse.com to begin a host family application.