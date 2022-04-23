Aspen Valley Senior Homes is set to open in Washington in mid-May.
The assisted-living home, at 1888 E. Ninth Street, will accommodate 14 people, with 10 in private rooms and the remaining four in shared two-person rooms designed for married couples or roommates.
Speech pathologists Christy Brewer and Nancy Carter, who have a combined 70 years of experience helping dementia, Parkinson’s and stroke patients, will serve as the home’s administrators. They, along with developers Mike Oligschlaeger and Brad Brewer are co-owners of the new Washington business. Wildwood-based Embee Enterprises owns the land.
The project cost $1.16 million, with an additional $30,000 for a detached garage on the property, according to building permits filed with the city of Washington.
“We’re trying to differentiate ourselves from what we call ‘big box places,’” Oligschlaeger said.
The goal is to give residents “more of a family feel,” Christy Brewer said.
Each of the rooms will have a half-bathroom and showers will be in a shared spa area. Each room also will feature a TV, and residents can bring their own furniture or have their room furnished. The home is designed so all the rooms are on the perimeter of the building so every room has windows.
The home will have two aides — including some who are LPNs, CNAs or level-one medication aide certified — on staff 24 hours a day and an additional staff member during the daytime.
The aides, who have already been hired, will organize activities for the residents and cook meals to serve family-style.
They also plan to have a nurse come once a week and keep a medical director on staff.
For more information or a tour, email Info@AspenValleySeniorHomes.com or call 636-283-0820.