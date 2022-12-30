Despite receiving more than 18,000 electronically-submitted and several hundred written comments, Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft said Wednesday he was disappointed by the public’s response to his proposed public library reforms.
“I think the numbers are a little misleading,” Ashcroft told The Missourian. “My guess, off the top of my head, is that roughly 90 percent of those comments are ‘I hate it’ or ‘I love it.’ ”
In November, Ashcroft released a draft proposal of a rule that would require Missouri’s 160 public libraries to adopt policies on the age-appropriateness of literature within that particular library’s collection. The libraries also would be prevented from using state funds “to purchase or acquire materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.”
Ashcroft said he had hoped the comments from librarians and from members of the public would point out potential stumbling blocks to the proposed library rules.
“Unfortunately, if we received 18,000 comments, I bet we have only received about 180 comments that were actually, ‘Here is what should be changed in the rule,’ or ‘Here is why this rule is bad,’ or ‘Here is why this rule is good.’ Those comments actually help us,” Ashcroft said. “(The public comment window) is meant to be an opportunity for people to take the time to read the rule, look at it, and to think about how they could make the rule better.”
A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said office staff are still compiling the electronic comments. The office is continuing to receive comments that were submitted through the mail. The final day for the public comment period was Dec. 15.
Eventually the comments will be turned over to a bipartisan panel of lawmakers, who could vote to send the matter to either chamber of the Missouri General Assembly.
In the meantime, Ashcroft said he is reviewing each of the “constructive comments” to see what changes need to be made to the rule.
“I think we can have a better rule when more people are making constructive suggestions,” said Ashcroft, who is widely believed by political observers to be a candidate for governor in 2024. Some critics of the rule have said Ashcroft is using the proposed reforms to endear him to Missouri’s conservative voters. He declined to talk about his future election plans with The Missourian on Wednesday.
“This has become a big deal because libraries have made it a big deal, because librarians haven’t actually read the rule,” Ashcroft said. “Instead of coming and talking to me about how we can make this better, they made it a public thing and I am fine with that. That’s their right and I am not complaining about it. They made this all a public spectacle. It wasn’t me. I wasn’t on Fox News and don’t you think this is the sort of thing that I could use to get onto Fox News and other (shows) to talk about, but I haven’t done that.”
Missouri Library Association President Claudia Young disagreed with Ashcroft’s assertion that the debate over the proposed rule had become a ‘public spectacle,’ saying that Ashcroft was “exaggerating.”
“It is our right as Missouri citizens to comment and express our opinion about this proposed rule. It is also our duty as librarians to make sure that our patrons are aware of this rule and how it could impact their local library,” Young said. She said Ashcroft’s disappointment about the quantity of “constructive comments” is equal to the disappointment the state’s public librarians feel about the proposed rule.
“I appreciate all that (Ashcroft) has done for the state’s libraries. We have received more state funding than we have under previous Secretary of States, and we are all very appreciative of that,” Young said. “We are just disappointed that we did not have the opportunity to talk through this rule before it became public. We wanted there to be more communication and more dialogue, and I think the public outcry over this proposed rule is a direct consequence of how this proposed rule was released.”
She continued, “I suspect things would have been very different if we had a chance to discuss these issues with him before they went public.”
Ashcroft also pushed back on the notion that the proposed rule was targeting books with LGBTQ themes or were written by Black or LGBTQ authors.
“If I wanted to target specific books, then this would have been a whole lot easier of a rule to write, but it isn’t about targeting specific books,” Ashcroft said. “When it comes to me targeting specific books in libraries, it will be at Missouri River Regional (Library in Jefferson City) because my kids go to that library. And if I have concerns about a particular book, I will do that as a parent, not as the Secretary of State.”
He said he has never challenged a book at a public library.
Ashcroft and the library association agree that a statewide ban on a specific book title is not feasible.
“Missouri is a diverse state with diverse communities,” Ashcroft said. “What may be an objectionable book in one community may not be in another.”
Young explained that children’s and young adult literature is evolving, with more diverse characters being introduced.
“Things have changed. Now, you may see a picture book where the child has same sex parents. In other books you will see a child that you wouldn’t have seen in a book five or 10 years ago,” Young said. She said librarians are not pushing a LGBTQ agenda, but work to provide books that reflect a changing community and will be of interest to their library patrons.
Ashcroft said there have also been some mischaracterizations made by the public regarding the proposed rule. For example, while libraries would be barred from purchasing any “prurient interest” materials using state funds, Ashcroft said they could still use local funds to purchase those materials.
The proposed rule also requires libraries to adopt a written, publicly-accessible policy that prevents any library employee from checking out or “granting access” to any minor in any form not approved by the minor’s parents or guardian.”
Libraries would also be barred from displaying anything that would be deemed “not age appropriate” in an area used predominately by children or other minors.
“With certainty, I’ve never been in favor of the state of Missouri, using taxpayer dollars to buy pornography for kids,” Ashcroft said in response to a hypothetical question about whether libraries would be able to have a temporary book display of romance novels in the lobby area during the month of February.
“I think the answer is no,” Ashcroft said. He compared the romance novels to Playboy magazines, noting that the comparison would have some “absurdity,” but said it would be inappropriate for “five year olds to have to walk through a hallway filled with Playboy magazines to get to the kids section.”
Libraries would also be required to have an age level designation on any event or presentation to be held at the library. And under the proposed rule, anyone could challenge access to books.
Young said while the library association wishes the “rule would just go away,” she acknowledges that the “Secretary of State is not going to let it go away.”
“The reality is that we probably need to work together to compromise,” Young said.