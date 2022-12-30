Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft testifies before a Missouri House committee in 2020.

 Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications

Despite receiving more than 18,000 electronically-submitted and several hundred written comments, Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft said Wednesday he was disappointed by the public’s response to his proposed public library reforms. 

“I think the numbers are a little misleading,” Ashcroft told The Missourian. “My guess, off the top of my head, is that roughly 90 percent of those comments are ‘I hate it’ or ‘I love it.’ ”