Red Cross says it has half-a-day supply of blood in its blood banks
The American Red Cross has, for the first time ever, declared a blood crisis as the nation experiences the worst blood shortage in over a decade.
“When we say ‘national blood crisis,’ and ‘the worst blood shortage we’ve had in more than a decade,’ that’s saying something,” said Joe Zydlo, spokesman for the Red Cross in the Missouri-Arkansas region. “Typically it’s an emergency need when we have less than a day supply. ... Now, we’re talking about more like a half-a-day supply and that’s not good enough.”
The shortage is hitting local hospitals too. Mercy Hospital Washington and the entire Mercy health system’s blood levels are at “critical” levels, according to Cheryl Barkhurst, Mercy’s director of blood donor recruitment.
The Mercy health system, which has a hospital in Washington, has its own blood donor program and all of Mercy Hospital Washington’s blood comes from that program, according to Barkhurst.
Other Mercy hospitals in the St. Louis region use the in-house blood donor program, which accounts for 70 to 75 percent of the blood used in system, according to Barkhurst. The remaining blood donations come from ImpactLife, previously called Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which is seeing blood donations plummet.
The shortage motivated Missy Moune, who lives in Washington and works at First State Community Bank, to donate blood Monday at the American Red Cross’ blood donation center on Highway 100.
Although she’s donated off and on since high school, she said she was motivated to donate this week after she saw on a TV newscast about the blood shortage.
She said it makes her feel good to be able to do her part and help others.
Ben Brillhart, of Pacific, also came to the American Red Cross’ blood donation center in Washington on Monday. “It just kind of makes me feel connected to a higher power,” he said, “helping out someone that isn’t me.”
Brillhart donated platelets Monday — donors at the Washington center have the option of donating platelets, plasma or whole blood. Brillhart’s platelets will be used to help doctors treat cancer patients or others who are short on platelets. Billhart said that makes him feel good about the donation.
The same goes for Lisa Stewart, who came from Rolla to donate platelets at the Washington donation center Monday.
Stewart said she has a high platelet count and AB+ blood type, which is in high demand. She’s been donating for 42 years and, as of recently, she’s been coming in every two weeks — as frequently as people are allowed to donate platelets.
A blood shortage can force medical providers into tough calls, Zydlo said.
“When you have that situation, that’s when you know you’re not getting hospitals the full assortment of blood products, and then they have to start making decisions, difficult decisions about who’s going to receive blood transfusions, who’s going to have to wait to have their procedure done,” he said.
Fortunately, Bark-hurst said, no Mercy doctors have reported being forced to delay surgeries or treatments due to a lack of blood so far, but she said physicians are watching how many transfusions they do very closely and working to “avoid that at all costs.”
Zydlo said the national shortage is being caused by “a perfect storm” of factors.
The first, and perhaps most pressing, is the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the pandemic has caused blood drives to be canceled and that people with appointments to donate have become infected and had to cancel.
Additionally, he said the staff at these drives and donation centers have become sick, which means they can’t accommodate as many donation appointments as they’d like.
The cold and flu season is another factor. Many staffers also have fallen ill with influenza or a cold. Because of this, Zydlo asks people who donate blood to be patient with their short-staffed team.
The winter weather is also causing a decrease in donations, he said.
LifeImpact is another blood collection agency that supplies blood to 126 hospitals in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, and it also is experiencing shortages.
Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife, said the organization normally strives to collect an average of 36,000 donations a week; right now, it’s collecting 2,500 to 2,800 per week.
COVID-19’s impact on donors and staff has made it difficult to supply the blood the hospitals need, he said.
Mercy has had to reduce the number of donors allowed at some drives from 75 to 50 because staff is out sick, and they’ve had blood drives canceled as well.
She said that at blood drives they do at Washington High School, they typically see about 120 donors, but these days they’re lucky to see 25.