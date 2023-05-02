In its 20th year, the Augusta Plein Air Art Festival attracted over 100 artists from near and far to participate in 16 “open air” painting events and competitions. The festival allows artists to paint at different locations, such as wineries, an alpaca farm and other settings.
As the festival came to a close this weekend, artist Jamie Green, of Quincy, Illinois, reflected on what has brought him back to this festival every year for the past 10 years.
“The plein air painting is part of it, it’s a lot of it, but it’s the socialization also,” Green said. “They’ve got a hundred and some odd people here, and these are all like brothers and sisters to me that I only get to see maybe once or twice a year. So it’s like a big family reunion. We all get together. We all talk the same language. It’s just a blast.”
Green, who is mainly a caricature artist, said he discovered plein air painting in 2013. Since then, he has attended plein air painting events around the country, participating in 10 to 14 a year. He always looks forward to returning to the Augusta Plein Air Art Festival.
“I enjoy the marathon of the whole thing. I like to participate in every event they have,” he said. “I like to do them all.”
After each of the outdoor painting events, judges award prizes to first, second and third place winners, and patrons have the chance to buy the art the artists created that day. Green said he sold five of his pieces straight off the easel.
“It’s nice to sell something like that and have recognition from a viewer, somebody who appreciates your art enough to actually give you the money,” he said.
Green said he appreciates how much effort the organizers put into the event each year.
“The staff here is outstanding,” he said. “They do such a wonderful job of organizing everything and getting all the local wineries involved. The whole community gets involved in it and helps out. It’s just so nice. Everybody here is so loving and caring.”
“These plein air events are just fun,” Green said.
For artist Marjory Haley, Augusta is quite a trek from her home in New Jersey, but she has made the journey for the past four years because she loves it, she said.
“It is so challenging, because you have painting events sometimes twice a day, and you have such a beautiful place to paint. It’s also just a friendly, lovely community to paint in.”
Haley tows a 30-foot trailer across the country when she attends plein air art events. She even travels to Scotland to participate in a plein air festival each year.
“I try to travel and paint wherever I can go and I just love that lifestyle,” she said.
Haley said she loves the Augusta Plein Air Art Festival because of the many “paint out” events.
“This (festival) is so artist centered and supportive, the wineries, the people that sponsor theme paintings, people are very generous and very considerate to how intensive this is for an artist. It takes up a lot of your time and commitment,” she said.
Some of her favorite places to paint in this area are places steeped in history, she said.
“When artists are together and painting the same environment and you get to see how somebody else interprets the same thing you’re looking at, it’s so inspiring and encouraging.”
Haley said she loves seeing so many artists be supportive and helpful to each other, like sharing supplies if one person runs out.
“If anybody has a chance to do it, and they are interested in this kind of painting, which is a real sport in a sense that it’s very physical and challenging, this is a great event to really dive into,” she said.
At the conclusion of the festival on Saturday, artists were awarded final prizes then lined the streets of Augusta to sell their artwork. The Augusta Plein Air Arts Festival committee also announced the winners of the scholarship contest — Leah and Emma Wheeler, of Washington, were the recipients. The students each received $1,000 to help further their education.