Calling all artists and creative minds.
The new Creative at Klondike, sponsored by the Four Rivers Arts Council, is opening its doors early with an art course to introduce the art center to the public.
The six-week-long course, taught by Teri Moore, president of the Four Rivers Arts Council and executive director of Creative at Klondike, will focus on how and why art has been created globally through a brief exploration of the late 19th to early 20th Century art, from the Impressionists to Contemporary times.
When asked what she hopes others will learn from the course, Moore said art literacy.
“Maybe when asked about what do you like about that work? Instead of saying ‘It makes me feel good,’ or ‘I like the color,’ they will be able to say, ‘Well, the way that the artists use the composition puts me in mind of this,’ or ‘The texture creates a feeling of anxiety or beauty,’ ” she added. “They will have better words to talk about what they think.”
Course-takers will be introduced to several mediums but will be able to choose their favorite to make at least three pieces of work. There will be a guided practice in-session and individuals may take their work home, to spend as much time on it as they want before turning it in for an instructor/class critique.
Moore said the Four Rivers Arts Council has described it as being “a creative space for the arts, artists and community.”
“We believe that a community rich with arts and creative experiences is critical to generating and sustaining a vibrant economy, regional connectedness and well-being,” said Moore. “We are pleased to collaborate with the St. Charles County Parks system in bringing something special to our area through the utilization of their facility in Klondike Park.”
The council conducted a survey of how many people visit the park and found out around 15,000 cars go through every year.
“We are going to provide a small cafe, a camp store that will also have ice and firewood,” Moore said. “And in return for doing that, the parks district is letting us create this art center which will have a rotating gallery, workshops and classes. We’ll have professional artists come in and talk about what they do. We’re also building a visiting artist program and we have our first visiting artists scheduled for fall 2023.”
By late summer, they hope to also have a ceramic and fiber studio for those with a membership to use.
The art center, in the old meeting facility, is located in Klondike Park, 4600 Highway 94 South, in Augusta.
As far as the classes go, Moore wants to teach others how to talk about art by helping them gain an understanding of the elements and principles of art by looking at pieces from different time periods and different mediums.
The class will be completed in six, three hour sessions that will be held every Thursday starting Feb. 9 and concluding March 16, with two sessions from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. The course is for those in high school or older with a class size limit of 10. There is a non-refundable registration fee of $10 for the six sessions and a $125 instructor/materials fee. Many of the materials will be provided, but not all of them. To register for the course email, fourriversartscouncil@gmail.com.
Pieces created in the class will have the opportunity to be put on display for Creative at Klondike’s opening night.
The Four Rivers Arts Council is hosting a two-day event for Creative at Klondike’s opening night called Winter Lights, which is an illuminated walk through a winter art installation with a pre-lit outdoor hike, ice sculptures, family art stations and more. The event is Friday Jan. 27 and Saturday Jan. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.
Creative at Klondike will officially be open to the public Saturday, April 1.