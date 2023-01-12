Cynthia Schanink paints with watercolor (copy)
Buy Now

Cynthia Schanink paints with watercolor, which she said is the only medium she uses, at Klondike Park April 28 during the Augusta Plein Air Festival. Under a  agreement between the Four Rivers Arts Council and the St. Charles Park System, the arts council will operate an art center at the park. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Calling all artists and creative minds. 

The new Creative at Klondike, sponsored by the Four Rivers Arts Council, is opening its doors early with an art course to introduce the art center to the public. 