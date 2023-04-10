Sabra Tull Meyer with Washington Bust

In this Missourian file photo, sculptor Sabra Tull Meyer stands next to the bust of George Washington she was commissioned to make following the monument’s dedication in May 2004. Meyer, who died Wednesday, April 5, was a renowned sculptor and artist, who produced nearly 80 public sculptures and works of art across the state. 

 Missourian File Photo.

Sabra Tull Meyer’s hands created hundreds, if not thousands, works of art during her lifetime, including the bust of George Washington that stands outside of Washington City Hall. 

The 95-year-old artist died Wednesday in Columbia, one month shy of her birthday. 