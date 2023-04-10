Sabra Tull Meyer’s hands created hundreds, if not thousands, works of art during her lifetime, including the bust of George Washington that stands outside of Washington City Hall.
The 95-year-old artist died Wednesday in Columbia, one month shy of her birthday.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb remembers being among the 100 onlookers at City Hall when the bronze bust statue was unveiled in May 2004. The monument to the nation’s first president — and the city’s namesake — cost $10,000 and was paid for with private funds thanks to a fundraising drive coordinated by The Missourian and The Bank of Washington. An additional $3,000 was raised through the fundraising campaign, and that money was used to landscape the area immediately adjacent to the monument that is near the Fourth Street entrance of Washington City Hall.
“You can tell by the long list of names of people who gave money to the monument that there was a lot of community support for having the monument here in Washington,” Lamb told The Missourian on Friday. The monument’s dedication in May 2004 marked the first time in the city’s history that there was “an official bust or statue of George Washington,” according to previous Missourian reporting.
“We are very proud to have it here on the City Hall campus so that the public can come and see it,” Lamb said. “We’ve heard nothing but good things about the bust and we are very happy to have it.”
According to her obituary and articles about her, Meyer was a prolific artist producing nearly 80 public art sculptures during her career. Among her most famous work, “The Corp of Discovery” monument, is located on the grounds of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The sculpture features 12-foot high likenesses of Capt. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and other members of the expedition.
As a sculptor, she was commissioned with creating 10 busts for the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state capitol, including busts of George Caleb Bingham, John Ashcroft, Edwin Hubble and others. She was also commissioned to create seven busts for the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Honor located at Arrowhead Stadium. Among those busts is the bust of Priest Holmes and the late Marty Schottenheimer.
She completed her last sculpture, a depiction of the nun Rose Philippine Duchesne, in 2022.
Meyer was born in May 1927 in Kansas City. She and her family later moved to Columbia, where she would graduate from the University of Missouri in Columbia with an art degree in 1949. Meyer, who was the 1946 MU Homecoming Queen, was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
While at MU, Meyer focused on sketching and watercolors as MU didn’t offer a sculpture program at that time. She would later return to MU in the 1970s to pursue a Masters of Arts degree and a Masters of Fine Arts degree in the 1980s. She also taught at Stephens College and William Woods University in Fulton.
In 2009, Meyer was selected for the University of Missouri’s Alumni Award and was a nominee for the Missouri First Lady Award in 2012. In 2020, she was inducted into the Boone County Hall of Fame.
Lamb said with the passage of time, some have likely forgotten the artist behind the monument.
“I think it is a really good thing that this story may help remind people of who she was,” Lamb said.