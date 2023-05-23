While rain dampened the 42nd annual Art Fair & Winefest Friday evening, organizers couldn’t have asked for better weather Saturday and Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s helped attendance reach close to the predicted 15,000 people over the three day event.
“Yesterday the weather was awesome,” Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King said during Sip & Savor Sunday. “Today we’re expecting more of the same.”
All 12 wineries that participated in the event were popular with attendees, King said. “We had a good mixture,” he said. “I think all the wineries are doing fairly well.”
The event gives people a chance to try a variety of Missouri wines without having to travel outside Washington.
“If they can’t get to these wineries on a consistent basis, they can get everything here on one occasion,” King noted.
Among the 250 people sampling the various wines paired with food offerings from local eateries at Sip & Savor Sunday was Bobbie Lucius, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, who was in the area to try the wineries. She strongly agreed with King’s assessment.
“This made it so easy,” she said of Art Fair & Winefest. “We couldn’t get to all the wineries and we were disappointed. Being able to have them all right here together, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Participating wineries included Augusta Winery, Adam Puchta Winery, Balducci Vineyards, LaChance Vineyards, Lake Creek Winery, McKelvey Vineyards, Montelle Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates, Noboleis Vineyards, Small Batch Winery, Stone Hill Winery and White Mule Winery.
Some of the wineries tried to create a theme between the wine and food. McKelvey Vineyards, of Leslie, featured a pairing of its wine with a “honeysuckle and tropical fruit” flavor, along with Rice Krispies treats with toasted coconut, mango, pineapple, lime and white chocolate from Birdie’s Bakeshop in Washington. Janet Stuesse, with McKelvey, said the combination reminds people of the beach.
“It goes well with the wine,” she said.
The event kicked off Friday with a performance by St. Louis band The RetroNerds, making its first appearance at Art Fair & Winefest. The group wore 1980s-themed clothes while performing hits from that era, complete with music videos playing on television screens on each side of the stage.
“They were great,” King said. “They were full of energy and a lot of fun to watch.”
People arrived early Saturday to visit some of the artists displaying their work along downtown streets before the rest of the festival got going. The event had 38 art vendors, up from 28 in 2022.
Mike Phelps, of Augusta, was painting the buildings in front of him on West Main Street in watercolors. He has been coming to Art Fair & Winefest for 15 years. He planned to head over to the Farmers’ Market Pavilion for wine tasting once his wife arrived. “Washington is a fun place,” he said.
Katie Geisert, of Washington, has long been involved in art, learning it from her father, beloved St. Louis artist John Pils, who passed away at 82 in 2021. Though she has work on display at the nearby Room For Art Gallery, she decided to have her first show at Art Fair & Winefest.
“My sister encouraged me and said I should do it,” she said. “It was home, so I had a lot of support. If I forgot something, I could just call and somebody would bring it by.”