The Four Rivers Arts Council will kick off its month-long walking tour art exhibition in downtown Washington this weekend in conjunction with the Art Fair and Winefest.
The walking tour will feature works from 20 regional artists. The artists’ work will be displaying in several downtown businesses until June 20.
Maps can be found in participating business windows and at FourRiversArtsCouncil.org for viewers who would like to follow a walking tour on their own. Docent-led tours also are available and are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30. The group tours will begin at the Rennick Riverfront Park at 9:50 a.m.
No preregistration is required for the group tours. Four Rivers Arts Council volunteers will visit each window and discuss the artists and their work.
The Four Rivers Arts Council is a group dedicated to fostering a spirit of cooperation between artists, art advocates, students, local businesses and the general public.