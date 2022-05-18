Despite a somewhat gloomy weather forecast, organizers of the 41st annual Art Fair & Winefest in Washington have a very sunny outlook for the three-day festival that gets underway on Friday.
“We are definitely excited. Regardless of the weather, we are looking forward to a great weekend,” said Cassidy Desmond, event and promotion specialist with Downtown Washington Inc., the main sponsor of the three-day wine-centric festival.
According to the National Weather Service, periodic rain storms are expected throughout the day on Saturday. Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday and Sunday.
“This festival goes on rain or shine,” Desmond said. The festival’s wine tasting area will be covered by the Farmer’s Market pavilion. The bands at this year’s festival will be underneath a tent near the intersection of Main and Elm streets.
“Hopefully people will still come out and have a good time,” Desmond said. Hours for the three-day festival are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. According to Desmond, this year’s event features 13 Missouri wineries that will be showcasing 65 different wines.
“Art Fair & Winefest is unique because you get the chance to see several different wineries in one location, and you have the chance to meet the people who actually work with the wines,” Desmond said.
Among the wineries represented at the festival are Adam Puchta Winery, Augusta Winery, Balducci Vineyards, Lake Creek Winery, McKelvey Vineyards, Montelle Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates, Noboleis Vineyards, Small Batch Winery, Stone Hill Winery, Wenwood Farm Winery, White Mule Winery and La Chance Vineyards, which is making its Art Fair & Winefest debut.
“Most of the wineries are bringing their top five most popular wines, so this really gives people a chance to explore and find new favorites,” Desmond said. She advised those willing to explore new wines to try similar wines from different wineries.
She said the festival typically draws more than 15,000 people over the three-day weekend, making it the largest event held in downtown Washington.
According to organizers, the bulk of festival attendees live either in Washington or the surrounding area, but the festival does see some visitors making the trip from St. Louis, Columbia and Kansas City.
So far, more than 350 people have bought tickets to the wine tasting. Typically, 800 to 1,200 people buy tickets to the wine tasting.
“We also sell a lot of bottles of wine, so even if you don’t want to buy a ticket to the tasting, you can come and buy a bottle or two,” Desmond said. “Or you can come down, explore the art fair, listen to the music, buy good food and just enjoy being in downtown.”
In addition to the wine and food vendors, there also will be 35 vendors lining the downtown streets, offering everything from pottery, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, photography and more. A variety of food vendors will also be on hand, including Big Boys, the Washington Lions Club, the Grazing Board and more.
“We definitely have a lot of vendors, including some new vendors,” Desmond said. “We have something for everyone.”
Tickets for the wine tasting and Sunday’s special Sip and Savor event can be purchased online through the Downtown Washington Inc. website, www.downtownwashmo.org. Wineries and local restaurants pair cuisine and wine for the special event. The Sip and Savor Sunday event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m.
A celebrity judge from Feast Magazine will also be on hand to award their favorite pairing a special prize, while attendees will also be given a chance to pick their favorite sweet and favorite savory. The three awards will be announced at 3 p.m. Sunday under the Farmer’s Market pavilion.
Slated to perform at the festival are: Burnt Whiskey, Garden Party, Wes McRaven & The Widowmakers, Savana and Friends of Aaron.
Burnt Whiskey is scheduled to play Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. Performing on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. is the Garden Party, while Wes McRaven & The Widowmakers will play from 3:30 to 6:30. Savana will be the evening’s final band, playing from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Friends of Aaron band will perform Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Parking and admission to the festival are free. No outside coolers or pets are allowed within the festival area.