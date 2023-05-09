Art of Conservation
Illustration by Bryan Hayes depicts orchids being moved to Shaw Nature Reserve in 1932 to save them from dying due to the coal smoke. This image will be put on one of six banners to be displayed at the "Art of Conservation" event this Saturday.

 Submitted photo

Celebrating two decades of promoting the beauty of the area as well as conserving the Missouri River Valley, Magnificent Missouri will host The Art of Conservation Saturday at The Creative at Klondike in Augusta.

Starting at 6 p.m., President and Co-Founder of Magnificent Missouri Dan Burkhardt and local artist Bryan Hayes will unveil six banners featuring images Hayes created for the children’s book “Growing Up with the River: Nine Generations on the Missouri” written by Burkhardt and his wife, Connie.