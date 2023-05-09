Celebrating two decades of promoting the beauty of the area as well as conserving the Missouri River Valley, Magnificent Missouri will host The Art of Conservation Saturday at The Creative at Klondike in Augusta.
Starting at 6 p.m., President and Co-Founder of Magnificent Missouri Dan Burkhardt and local artist Bryan Hayes will unveil six banners featuring images Hayes created for the children’s book “Growing Up with the River: Nine Generations on the Missouri” written by Burkhardt and his wife, Connie.
“‘Growing up with the River’ is a book written for children, but it includes information that their parents and grandparents should know too,” Burkhardt said.
The book tells the story of nine generations of children who grew up in nine different communities along the Missouri river from 1806 to 2016. Each chapter also features illustrations by Hayes. The image featuring Washington depicts the year 1932 with a young woman holding an orchid as well as a crop devastated by flooding. The orchid illustration refers to when the Missouri Botanical Garden purchased the Shaw Nature Reserve and transferred their orchid collection to save the flowers that were dying due to the coal smoke in St. Louis.
Burkhardt said they created the book with hope that people will explore the areas shown in it.
The Washington banner and five others will be featured at the event at the Creative at Klondike in Klondike Park, where they will be displayed for a week and then moved to the next location, which is to be determined.
“The Missouri River Valley is full of artistic talent of all kinds,” Burkhardt said. “For generations the river, vineyards and rolling hills have made Augusta a welcoming place for artists to live and create, inspired by the nature and history. The Creative at Klondike gives them a place to meet the public.”
Burkhardt said the purpose of the event is to highlight the work Hayes has done to help Magnificent Missouri engage with communities but also recognize how other artists have participated in telling the history of the area.
“Our goal is to get people to better appreciate the remarkable amount of history there is along the Missouri River, along the Katy Trail and highway 94,” Burkhardt said. “And tell those stories. And that’s the reason we’re getting people together is really just to illustrate how art can bring people to conservation and preservation and enable them to understand the great beauty of the area, and hopefully, want to conserve it and protect it.”
Following the presentation of the banners, the Burkhardts will provide guests with samples of the Missouri Magnificent wine from Noboleis Vineyards and Bethlehem Valley Norton. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested at thecreativeatklondike.com/attend.