A Cedar Hill man is facing second-degree charges in Franklin County after police say he made terrorism-related threats towards his place of employment.
Steven Wayne Howard, 61, was charged with the Class E felony of terrorist threat earlier this year.
According to public court documents, Howard called two of his co-workers, who are not identified in court records, at 1 p.m. on March 6, 2020. During the phone call, Howard reportedly told the two individuals that unless he received his paycheck by 2 p.m. he would come to work and begin shooting other people, specifically three co-workers. Again, these co-workers are not identified in court records.
Howard was taken into custody at his home in Jefferson County and was transported to the Union Police Department where he was interviewed.
In a sworn statement from an officer with the Union Police Department, Howard denied his involvement but later admitted to what he said. He also told police that he does not own a gun. When writing his own sworn statement, Howard wanted to apologize “for putting everyone in fear.”
An arraignment has been scheduled in the Franklin County Circuit Court for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. with Circuit Court Judge Craig E. Hellmann.
Howard is being represented in court by Rodney W. McKinney, a Union attorney. Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicole J. Lam is representing the state.
If found guilty, Howard could be sentenced to up to one year in the county jail or up to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.