A Crawford County woman will have to wait until after the new year before she can be arraigned in the Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
Danielle Marie Ludwig, 36, of Leasburg, has been charged with Class D felony of motor vehicle theft after police say she and another person, who is not identified in court documents, stole a 2015 Jeep Patriot from the Walmart parking lot in Sullivan in February.
Video surveillance from the parking lot shows Ludwig riding in the vehicle away from the store, according to a sworn statement written by Sullivan Police Department officer Trevor Young.
According to court documents, the vehicle was later located and recovered in St. Louis County and was in Ludwig’s possession.
Ludwig’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. January 7.
If convicted, Ludwig could be sentenced to a prison term of one to seven years. She also could be sentenced to one year in the county jail or ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.