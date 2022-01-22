Menefee to end 42-year career in July
Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee, the city’s top officer since 2016, plans to retire later this year. His last day will be July 14.
He made the announcement during Tuesday night’s Washington City Council meeting.
“I will soon have 42 years-plus of service in my career as a police officer. That is a lifetime of commitment to a common purpose; but what a noble, virtuous, fulfilling and honorable service,” Menefee wrote in his letter to the council.
Captain Jim Armstrong, who has been with the department for more than 25 years, will replace Menefee as chief. He has served as Menefee’s second in command since 2016. The council announced the appointment Tuesday.
Menefee, who will turn 65 in July, came to Washington in 1985 after rising through the ranks of the Gerald Police Department, where he also served as chief of police.
As a police officer in Washington, Menefee has served in a variety of roles and as interim police chief following the departures of former chiefs Ken Hahn in 2016; Jim Ferrari in 1996 and Danny Rowden before that.
Upon his retirement, Menefee said he and his wife will travel both domestically and abroad, but will continue to call Washington home. He said he will stay active in the Washington Rotary Club and continue to volunteer in the community.
“Everybody’s got a place in the world that’s home, Washington is my place,” Menefee said.
The decision to retire required some “soul searching,” he said.
“However, after a long career of service, there comes a time when an older soldier must step aside to make way for the new. To trust that he has passed on his knowledge, experience and skills to those still here after him and especially to the ones that will replace him,” Menefee said.
In his nearly 37 years of service to Washington, Menefee said he hopes his legacy is one of making a difference for the good.
“I believe I have served with honor, integrity, courage and compassion and have instilled this code of conduct in all the officers of the Washington Police Department,” Menefee said. As chief, he oversaw a department with an annual budget of $3.2 million and 33 personnel, including a roster of 30 police officers.
He notified the department’s staff of his intentions about a month ago, adding that he hopes they will always remember to “keep the perspective of being a public servant.”
In the wake of his announcement, city leaders lauded Menefee.
“I’ve been a fan of his for sometime. ... He has continually impressed me with his knowledge and experience, but also by his big heart and his ability to understand problems people in our community are facing,” said Mark Wessels, who represents the Second Ward on the city council.
City Administrator Darren Lamb agreed, “Chief Menefee has brought a heightened level of community policing to our department, while also providing an openness for the community to see police activities.”
City officials, including Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg, credited Menefee with a number of initiatives, including a push to consolidate and modernize the mobile and portable radios used by the fire and police departments, and the recent decision to purchase drones for the departments.
“The thing he has done best is the way he has fostered relationships with people, recruiting new officers, who are a phenomenal group of police officers. Chief Menefee’s legacy will live on through those officers,” Frankenberg said.
With Menefee’s retirement, a committee of city council members conducted an internal search process to appoint the city’s next police chief. Menefee said he was “highly supportive” of Armstrong and “wholeheartedly endorsed” him as the next police chief, the department’s fifth since 1984 when the chief’s position became an appointed position.
“I understand that there’s some really big shoes to fill,” Armstrong said. “We all know the quality job that he has done, and I’ve certainly learned a lot from him, and I hope to use a lot of that knowledge to further our commitment to the community.”
Menefee and Armstrong said they would begin immediately preparing for the transition.
“I expect him to be a better chief than I was,” Menefee said of Armstrong. “I’d actually consider it an honor, if he did something like that. I wouldn’t be offended at all, because he is a terrific police officer.”