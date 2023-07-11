A Tonopah, Arizona, woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic assault Saturday following an incident at a Sullivan gas station.
According to the probable cause statement in the case, a Sullivan Police Department officer responded to the Flying J truck stop after an incident in which witnesses reported that Ashley D. Shilala repeatedly punched a victim.
The officer made contact with one witness who advised that the victim was sitting on a bench at the truck stop when Shilala approached the victim and began punching her in the head. The witness confronted Shilala, according to police, telling her to stop hitting the victim, to which Shilala replied that the victim was her wife.
The witness then said he was calling the police, and said Shilala at that point dragged the victim to a blue Ford Escape and “forcefully took the license plate off the vehicle” while the witness was attempting to obtain the license plate information, according to police.
The responding officer subsequently spoke with the victim by phone, and the victim said she did not feel safe with Shilala and that Shilala struck her multiple times at the Flying J station. The victim said that after she’d been hit in the head, she did not remember how she ended up in the car and that Shilala attempted to tear off the license plate of the vehicle before leaving the area. The victim said she had been trying to get help to get away from Shilala as they traveled through multiple states.
The victim said she was not allowed to go to the bathroom by herself, not allowed to be by herself, and any time Shilala was out of the vehicle with the victim still in the vehicle, the keys were left with another person they were traveling with. Shilala allegedly admitted to striking the victim “as a sexual role play between the defendant and the victim,” according to the probable cause statement.
Shilala was arrested and was initially being held without bond, although a video bond hearing is scheduled for July 13. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.