An Arizona man suffered minor injuries when his 2016 Kenworth semitruck overturned on a rural highway in Franklin County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Jacob Bazi, 31, of Glendale, Ariz., was driving southbound on Highway 185, north of the of highway’s intersection with Route H, in southwestern Franklin County.
Bazi’s vehicle drove off the right side of the road. Bazi then overcorrected, crossed the centerline and drove off the left side of the road. Bazi’s vehicle then struck a mailbox and a utility box with its frontend before overturning on the shoulder.
Bazi was taken by ambulance to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.