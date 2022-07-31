Missouri Senate
A few stragglers collect their papers in the Missouri Senate after the body adjourned in May four hours ahead of the constitutional deadline. 

 Photo Courtesy of the Missouri Independent/Rudi Keller.

For much of the last two years, the Missouri Senate has been mired in Republican infighting.

On one side is GOP leadership, who have struggled to advance a legislative agenda despite controlling 24 of the chamber’s 34 seats. On the other is the conservative caucus, which spent most of the 2022 legislative session throwing up procedural roadblocks and grinding the chamber to a halt.