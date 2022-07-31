For much of the last two years, the Missouri Senate has been mired in Republican infighting.
On one side is GOP leadership, who have struggled to advance a legislative agenda despite controlling 24 of the chamber’s 34 seats. On the other is the conservative caucus, which spent most of the 2022 legislative session throwing up procedural roadblocks and grinding the chamber to a halt.
Whether this dynamic will continue could very well be decided next Tuesday, when voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the primary election. While there are Democrats filed in seven of the 10 contests, the districts in past elections have been solidly Republican, making the primary winner likely to prevail in November.
Both sides of the Senate fight have lined up behind candidates in key GOP primaries across the state. Joining the fray this year is Missouri Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion organization, which threw in its lot with the conservative caucus and decided to endorse challengers to incumbent Republicans in several primaries.
And the battle lines aren’t always so clear. In most races, the candidates differ little on the issues. In one, a candidate has won support from both sides of the Senate divide.
Among the Republican primaries that could decide the fate of the Missouri Senate next year are primaries in southwestern St. Charles County, which is known as State Senate District 2; the counties of Callaway, Montgomery, Pike and Lincoln, which is State Senate District 10; and in Franklin, Gasconade, Warren and Osage counties, which is Senate District 26.
State Sen. Bob Onder is leaving office because of term limits. And the open seat has turned into a race between GOP state representatives from O’Fallon: Nick Schroer and John Wiemann.
Schroer has made it clear his intention is to join the conservative caucus. The political action committee set up to support his candidacy — called the 1776 PAC — received $25,000 from 100 PAC, which is aligned with the conservative caucus. He also won the endorsement of Missouri Right to Life.
Wiemann is more aligned with party leadership, having previously served as speaker pro tem in the House. JW Leadership Fund, a PAC supporting his candidacy, has gotten contributions from traditionally Republican groups like the Missouri Soybean Association, but also received $150,000 from the carpenters union.
State Sen. Jeannie Riddle is leaving office because of term limits, inspiring five candidates to jump into the GOP primary.
Two current state representatives — Travis Fitzwater of Fulton and Jeff Porter of Montgomery City — along with former state Rep. Bryan Spencer of Wentzville quickly joined the race. They were joined by Mike Carter, a judge from Wentzville, and Joshua Price, who runs an auto shop in Mexico, Missouri.
Carter, Fitzwater and Spencer are considered the frontrunners for the nomination.
Carter, who previously ran for lieutenant governor twice — once as a Democrat and once as a Republican — gave his campaign a big boost by cutting himself a $500,000 check in April. His campaign has spent nearly all of that money, though the PAC supporting his candidacy, Shield PAC, has $330,000 cash on hand.
Fitzwater was first elected to the Missouri House in 2014. He won the endorsement of Riddle and has the support of the Missouri Federation for Children, a school-choice advocacy group that has spent nearly $150,000 supporting Fitzwater and opposing Carter. Fitzwater also won support from RightPath PAC, which is widely seen as an effort to thwart conservative caucus candidates.
Spencer won the coveted Missouri Right to Life endorsement and has garnered support from the libertarian-leaning PAC Make Liberty Win. He has courted the conservative caucus, specifically 100 PAC, but hasn’t received any contributions. In July, his campaign reported that it spent more than $100,000 on direct mail.
Five candidates are hoping to replace term-limited Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz. The three considered the top contenders are restaurant owner Ben Brown, businessman Bob Jones and state Rep. Nate Tate.
Both Jones and Brown won a Missouri Right to Life endorsement, while Tate has gotten $125,000 in support from organized labor.
Brown is the conservative caucus’ preferred candidate, with 100 PAC chipping in $180,000 to the political action committee supporting his candidacy, called BB Freedom Fund. Meanwhile, Jones has benefited from $30,000 in donations connected to Greg Hoberock, the influential GOP donor who resides in the district and is a member of the University of Missouri Board of Curators.