Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets, according to nonprofit advocacy group America’s Blood Centers. That’s just as true now as ever before, according to the American Red Cross.
“We still have a severe blood shortage across the country,” said Joe Zydlo, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross in Missouri and Arkansas. “And Franklin County is no different.”
The Red Cross is holding several blood drives in Franklin County and the area in August, including:
• First Christian Church in Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
• The Elks Lodge in Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
• Immanuel United Church of Christ in Marthasville on Aug. 30.
You also can schedule an appointment at the Washington Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 6244 Highway 100, Suite 210.
“The fact that we’ve got so many drives in the area is a good sign,” Zydlo said, adding it means that there are a lot of organizations willing and able to host drives and help the American Red Cross’ blood collection efforts.
Zydlo said everyone donating blood with the American Red Cross will be required to wear a mask regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the former Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, now known as ImpactLife, a recognized 501(c)(3) organization that provides blood products and services to more than 120 hospitals in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, is partnering with the Washington VFW Post 2661 to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The blood drive is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.