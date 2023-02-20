Washington Chamber of Commerce
Pictured is the outside of the Washington Chamber of Commerce near the intersection of West Main and Cedar streets.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Four area lawmakers will be on a panel at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Government Forum Friday, Feb. 24.

Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington; Rep. Kyle Marquart; R-Washington; Rep. Brad Banderman; R-St. Clair; and Rep. Jeff Myers, R-Warrenton, will discuss legislation and take questions from audience members at the forum.