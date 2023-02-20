Four area lawmakers will be on a panel at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Government Forum Friday, Feb. 24.
Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington; Rep. Kyle Marquart; R-Washington; Rep. Brad Banderman; R-St. Clair; and Rep. Jeff Myers, R-Warrenton, will discuss legislation and take questions from audience members at the forum.
They will be joined by staff members from the offices of U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, at the event, which will be held at the Four Rivers YMCA, 400 Grand Ave.
The forum is scheduled from noon until 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The cost for the event is $15 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, people can contact Cheryl Quennoz at the chamber office at 636-239-2715, extension 102, or by email at cquennoz@washmo.org.